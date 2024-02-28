Don’t miss the exceptional offer on BRIMNES bed frame with storage!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Combining aesthetics, durability and strength, bed frames offer multiple benefits for both the quality of your sleep and the visual appearance of your room. With this in mind Ikea offers the affordable BRIMNES bed frame, ideally designed for small spaces such as compact apartments or studios.

Includes BRIMNES bed frame with storage

Optimize your storage space with its four hidden drawers, perfect for organizing your blankets, bed linen or mattresses.

with for Prioritizes the comfort of its customersIkea designed this bed for furniture Easily fit into tight spaces and low ceilingsThus optimizing use in small areas, such as bedrooms.

The value of this piece of furniture increases when it is there Associated with judicious selection of fabrics And furniture for your room.

In addition, Bed sides are adjustable To accommodate mattresses of different thicknesses.

Easy to maintain and durable!

Refresh your bed frame easily with a mild detergent and dry clothWithout the need for special equipment.

It needs to be emphasized Supplied with SKORVA middle support product, and can be packed separately. This support is especially To stabilize your mattress.

Although the slatted base, mattress and bedding are sold separately, The bed frame can be completed with a matching headboard from the same collection.

Some details on the materials that make up this elegant frame

These are the main components of the structure Mainly made of particle board and metallized paperwith plastic edge.

As for Under the drawersThey are Made of wood fiber panelsWith that Finished in printed and embossed acrylic paintAlso metallic paper. medium base is, for its part, Galvanized steel.

Specific Dimensions of Bed Frame:

Drawer height (inner): 20 cm

Length: 206 cm

Width: 146 cm

Height: 47 cm

Drawer Width (Inner): 94 cm

Drawer depth (inner): 54 cm

Mattress dimensions: 200 cm length and 140 cm width

Now, take advantage of the exceptional offer to get the BRIMNES bed frame available at Ikea For just €189 instead of €219.