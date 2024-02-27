We saw Xiaomi’s amazing first electric car, the SU7

It is not at the Geneva Motor Show that Xiaomi brought its car, but at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Quite a symbol. We went to see him for the first time in real life.

At the Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi was the star: it was not Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra, although they were successful, but a significant entry into the automotive world with the first electric car: Xiaomi SU7 (not to be pronounced lollipop) .

For the moment, no European launch has been announced, Xiaomi prefers to focus on the Chinese market. This is a big step for the brand. In 14 years, they went from developing Android ROM, MIUI, to marketing electric cars.

A very electric cyan blue

The presentation of Xiaomi’s first electric car SU7 in late December 2023 kept us in suspense. The Chinese brand has done particularly well for the first time with very sophisticated aerodynamics, high-performance engines with 300 km/h, XXL batteries (and autonomy) and, Xiaomi is mandatory, high-quality screens.

This is a really great opportunity to take a look at the Xiaomi SU7 at MWC, even if it’s only on display and you can’t climb inside.

With its bright blue paint, big wheels with yellow Brembo brakes and more cameras than we’ve ever seen on a car (yes, more than a Tesla), the SU7 leaves no one indifferent. And that’s not all: it also has a huge lidar on the roof.

Right in the middle of the stand, it attracts all eyes, impossible to miss. The Xiaomi SU7, with its sporty look and striking blue, grabs attention. Every detail, from the imposing rims to the camera arsenal and that big lidar on the roof, screams that this car is here to showcase Xiaomi’s ambitions.

What Xiaomi calls a “smart cabin”, it has not left out the interior equipped with a 16.1-inch central screen, a 7.1-inch rotating dashboard and a Snapdragon processor 8295.

It is equipped with HyperOS, just like a smartphone, with the promise of offering never-before-so-deep integration between different devices, including smartphones, reminiscent of Nio’s efforts in this area.

On paper, the SU7’s technical sheet is impressive: a range of up to 800 km on a single charge for the top-of-the-range model (but not according to the WLTP cycle), thanks to a 101 kWh battery supplied by CATL, the Chinese battery giant.

Even the base model promises a range of 668 km with a battery capacity of 73.6 kWh. The car promises fast charging speed and good performance with 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in just 2.78 seconds.

Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SUXiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid7 // Source: Frandroid XiaoXiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroidmi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid Xiaomi SU7 // Source: Frandroid

Xiaomi has integrated five major innovations into this car: from the engine to the battery, including materials, autonomous driving and the interior. It’s the result of years of hard work, and it shows.

To be honest, manufacturing a smartphone is one thing, but getting into car manufacturing is a whole other level of complexity.

Xiaomi faces a big challenge: to mass produce reliable and safe vehicles. The plan, at the moment, is to start taking orders in China and begin deliveries this year. But the Chinese market still has a lot to do, not to mention getting it on the roads of Europe.

Generally speaking, Xiaomi should expect to lose a lot of money on its “electric car” division in the coming years before making a single yuan on it. Other manufacturers have already lost their teeth, but the Chinese giant seems to have developed a very successful car. Enough to open the door to success for him?