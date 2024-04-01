The famous streamer and Fortnite star is undergoing treatment after announcing that he has cancer

Unfortunately, no one is immune from the disease, and now Ninja StreamerReal name Tyler Blevins, Recently announced that he has skin cancer.

Ninja revealed some very sad news…

While his career as a streamer can be attributed to Battle Royale Fortnite, today Ninja is undoubtedly one of the biggest streamers in the world, at the time of writing. 19 million followers on Twitch. And if his success is undeniable, the disease did not want to leave him.

It is in fact Dated 26 March As a pro gamer and streamer Ninja revealed the sad news through a lengthy post (Previously Twitter): During an annual skin exam, one of her moles turned out to be melanoma (a cancerous mass that can spread to other parts of the body).

I’m still in a bit of shock, but I wanted to keep you posted. A few weeks ago, I went to the dermatologist for the annual skin and mole checkup that Jess proactively scheduled for me. I had a mole on the bottom of my leg that they wanted to remove as a precaution. It turned out to be melanoma, but they are optimistic because we caught it at an early stage. Another dark spot appeared nearby, so today they biopsied that spot and removed a large area around the melanoma, hoping that under the microscope they’d see a clear edge of non-melanoma and we’d know we’d caught it. I’m grateful for the hope of finding this melanoma early, but I urge you to take this as a message of encouragement to get a skin exam. Ninja



Although this is very worrying news, Ninja instead wants to offer reassurance, as he suggests, that they found this melanoma at a rather early stage.. Therefore, it should be caught in time, and we hope that it will be treated properly.

Ninja now does remediation

After this news today Ninja has decided to turn on prevention This cancer which today affects about 132,000 people every year To this end, he did not hesitate to declare that it was important to carry out regular inspections around the world.

Unfortunately, this cancer can affect absolutely anyone, although in most cases, it is detected after the age of 40. To avoid it as much as possible, you should naturally avoid prolonged exposure to the sun as much as possible, but above all protect yourself from these rays, whether natural or artificial. According to Hartman websiteCertain factors will favor the latter, eg Fair skin, freckles, light hair, but also blue or green eyes.