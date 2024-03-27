After Mario and Minecraft, Jack Black is not against the adaptation of these Rockstar games

Actor and musician Jack Black knows what he’s talking about when it comes to video game-to-film adaptations. Voiced by Bowser at Mario And will be displayed soon Borderlands And minecraft, Looking at Rockstar did some analysis of the incident.

Super Mario Bros. reference point

For a long time, video game adaptations into films were considered cursed. The Super Mario Bros. 1993, License of Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil: Apocalypseor more recently UnverifiedOne of the most failed adaptation projects.

But can this change? Publication of Super Mario Bros. The Movie Last year shook Hollywood. The numbers speak for themselves. The Adventures of the Mustache Plumber It crossed one billion at the box office, making it the second highest-grossing success for an animated film.. Despite the childish story, the cinemas flocked to the impressive film. Regardless, the feature film produced by Nintendo’s animation studio is a must for others. Nintendo got off to a fast start, and other studios aware of the public’s enthusiasm for the genre would now want to join in.

After Mario, Borderlands and Minecraft, when will a Rockstar game come out?

In this context only recently born Borderlands And Minecraft. The first adaptation of Gearbox’s popular Crazy Shooter license is scheduled for August 7, while the second, the best-selling video game in history, is slated to hit theaters on April 4, 2025. Two projects in which Jack Black Dramatic composer who must lend his attributes to the robot Claptrap Inn Borderlands And who will play Steve Inn? Minecraft So the event is well placed to talk about.

He did not hide his enthusiasm for these new productions that would change the industry: “I think we’re moving in a direction where there will be more combinations of video games and movies, and that’s exciting. It is like the beginning of a new era.”

The actor who voiced Bowser Super Mario Bros. film Also said he was surprised there weren’t more projects like this. It specifically cites GTA And Red Dead RedemptionTwo rockstar juggernauts, the cinematic aspect of which is already quite the anchor.

“I can’t believe they haven’t already started making a movie about one of the Rockstar games – Grand Theft Auto, but specifically Red Dead Redemption. These games already look like movies. I think this is the problem. Some video games are already halfway to telling these kinds of stories, and some movies feel like video games. »

So difficult when we know that both medium It’s never been so close, and that particular title now plays like real movies, but with a controller in hand. But the HBO series The Last of US Adapted from Naughty Dog’s Monument proved that with talent and respect for the source material, diversity can succeed.