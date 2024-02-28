The latest on the growing Smokehouse Creek fire

Hutchinson County in Texas, which includes the cities of Borger and Fritch, is dealing with a “disaster” as the fire caused significant damage to homes and businesses and caused power outages and water shortages, a county official said.

“The damage is severe. If you travel between here and Borger, you’re going to be surprised,” Hutchinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Jerry Langwell told people leaving a shelter at Celebration Family Church in Fritch, Texas, Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people were sheltering in place at churches on Tuesday as evacuations were urged in parts of the county, including Fritch.

Langwell said in a Facebook livestream that due to infrastructure damage caused by the fire, water pumps are not working in Fritch and the city expects widespread power outages.

About 2,000 people were without power in the county Tuesday night, according to PowerOutage.us.

Firefighting resources in the county are also being stretched as they battle flames in multiple directions, Langwell said. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is sending aerial firefighting equipment and two disaster recovery task forces to the county, Langwell added.

Although evacuation orders had not yet been issued for Borger and other areas Tuesday night, the county’s emergency management office urged people to be alert and have bags ready in case they need to move quickly.

“We have so many fires in the county that it is extremely difficult to keep everyone on the same page while actively responding on the front lines. Please pray for the safety of everyone involved. And pack your travel bags just in case,” the office said on Facebook. ..