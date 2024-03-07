They arrested a nurse accused of abusing an unconscious woman: they are investigating if there were more victims

Hartman’s work history includes hospitals in Riverside, Irvine and Ontario, places where he is suspected of affecting more people (Riverside Police Department).

In Riverside, California (United States), Jacob Daniel Hartman, a 27-year-old nurse, has been arrested on suspicion. Sexually assaulted the patient while she was unconscious Kaiser Permanente Hospital where he worked. The arrests, carried out last Wednesday, highlight the vulnerability of patients in the hospital environment and the importance of strict security protocols in these institutions.

According to an investigation led by the Riverside Police Department, the victim, whose identity has not been released for privacy reasons, accused Hartman of sexually assaulting her in mid-January while she was receiving treatment at the aforementioned facility. The man faces charges including sexual assault and abuse of an unconscious person. Since his arrest, he has been suspended from his duties at Kaiser Permanente.

Police and investigators with the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual and Child Abuse Unit have urged additional potential victims to come forward given the seriousness of the allegations and the possibility that this may not be an isolated incident.

“Given the nature of these offences, detectives from the Sexual Assault Unit believe so There may be other victims who have not yet come to light.” was published in a police press release. The call seeks not only to bring justice to potential additional victims, but also to prevent future attacks.

For its part, Kaiser Permanente released a statement reiterating its commitment to the safety and high-quality care of its patients, ensuring that they took immediate action after learning of the allegations against Hartman, including cooperating with law enforcement authorities. is Internal investigation.

“As soon as we became aware of this serious allegation, we immediately cooperated with law enforcement and initiated an internal investigation,” the hospital said.

Jacob Daniel Hartman was initially held at the Robert Presley Detention Center on $50,000 bail, but was later released on $55,000 bail. Although it was not clear at the time of his release whether he had entered a guilty plea or had legal representation, the case highlights the swift action of authorities in response to such complaints.

Hartman has worked as a health educator at Kaiser Permanente since 2018 (Riverside Police Department).

ABC News Noting that Hartman’s career in healthcare spans several years, he worked at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Riverside, Irvine and Ontario, according to his LinkedIn page, where he describes himself as a health educator since 2018. This career history shows the seriousness of the allegations. and the importance of thorough investigations into cases of misconduct by health professionals.

Hartman’s arrest underscores a recurring and troubling issue about patient safety in medical facilities and the conduct of people in positions of trust. It highlights the need for strict monitoring and accountability mechanisms in the health sector, as well as the value of the courage of victims and the prompt response of institutions involved in such allegations.

(With information from ABC News and Law & Crime)