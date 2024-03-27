A man has died after being pushed onto the tracks and hit by a train in the New York subway

A 54-year-old man, Jason Walz, was tragically pushed onto subway tracks in Harlem, resulting in his death. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

A new and tragic event took place in New York subway transportation system. On Monday, March 25, 2024 around 7:00 p.m., a 54-year-old man, identified as Jason WalzIn was pushed on the track 12th Street/Lexington Avenue Station in Harlem And the operator of the ongoing train was unable to stop the train in time, resulting in the death, according to reports. Police authorities.

According to ABC NewsThis event adds to that A series of violent episodes That has rattled the city’s subway network, prompting authorities to increase police presence. Carlton McPherson24 years old, from the original The BronxAn arrest was made in connection with the incident and charged with murder.

This Bronx Prosecutor’s Office It declared McPherson He has a history of mental illness and was convicted of assault in 2016 when he was a teenager. Additionally, four previous arrests from September 2023 were confirmed, including robbery charges, a subway fare theft in November, and an assault. Bedford-Stuyvesant In October, in which He allegedly beat a 40-year-old man with a caneAccording to the information confirmed by the agency Associated Press.

The unfortunate incident happened on the same day city officials made the announcement Sending 800 additional officers to the metro system To deal with the increase in fare evasion and other crimes and just one hour later a City Police Officer was fatally wounded during a traffic stop — the first member of the department to be killed in the line of duty in two years, it was reported. CBS News.

Violent incidents on New York subways have increased police presence. (AP/Seth Wenig)

Also, another act of violence was reported in the New York subway on Monday, where a man was stabbed multiple times after a dispute. To smoke inside the car. a Suspicious of this fact was arrested.

He Mayor of New York, Eric AdamsHe assured in a press conference City Hall That, “despite this Given the lack of control, crime in the subway has dropped by about 6% Since I take office in 2022.”

AdamsWho has a past Traffic Police OfficerThe suspect’s actions were attributed to “severe mental illness” and warranted city Working to remove people with mental health issues, many of whom are homeless, from the subway system.

Since beginning the attempt to address Crime and homelessness in the subway In February 2022, approx 7,000 people from the subway have been moved to sheltersAccording to city authorities.