The latest innovations and advice from experts to erase the double chin

Anti-double chin strategy.

Marina Dameshko/Getty Images



Screen addiction and sedentary lifestyle affects our posture and facial contours. Our advice for finding a royal seal.

Sit-in is the new smoking, we say in English. for what We sit in front of screens too often and for too long, an addiction like smoking was a few decades ago. This develops what is known as a “turtleneck,” which is a head that is thrown forward and a chin that droops. Likewise, on the street, on public transport, faces are focused on the phone… and this causes the same effect. “Most people who approach me do so to erase their double chin,” notes Aurelia Del Sol, facialist and founder of the Face Soul Yoga method.

How to fix what can quickly become a big problem? “You have to start with posture, of course.” First reflex to adopt: Stand up straight. Aurelia Del Sol advises rolling your shoulders back and lowering your shoulder blades. “Stand up, stand tall, stick your butt out a little and you’ll see your neck align…