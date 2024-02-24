Health

The latest innovations and advice from experts to erase the double chin

Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Anti-double chin strategy.
Marina Dameshko/Getty Images

Screen addiction and sedentary lifestyle affects our posture and facial contours. Our advice for finding a royal seal.

Sit-in is the new smoking, we say in English. for what We sit in front of screens too often and for too long, an addiction like smoking was a few decades ago. This develops what is known as a “turtleneck,” which is a head that is thrown forward and a chin that droops. Likewise, on the street, on public transport, faces are focused on the phone… and this causes the same effect. “Most people who approach me do so to erase their double chin,” notes Aurelia Del Sol, facialist and founder of the Face Soul Yoga method.

Also read“Jawline Contouring”: How Bella Hadid’s oval face became the beauty standard

How to fix what can quickly become a big problem? “You have to start with posture, of course.” First reflex to adopt: Stand up straight. Aurelia Del Sol advises rolling your shoulders back and lowering your shoulder blades. “Stand up, stand tall, stick your butt out a little and you’ll see your neck align…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 79% left to find.

Flash sale

-70% on Digital Subscriptions

Already subscribed? enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“We cannot eradicate this disease worldwide”

4 weeks ago

Tobacco, alcohol, air pollution… more than 35 million new cases of cancer predicted for 2050

3 weeks ago

Best tips to improve your mental health

January 9, 2024

High blood pressure: Avoid these 7 bad habits and take care of it

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button