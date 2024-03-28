Serious side effects, prescriptions for travelers…Fluoroquinolones at center of antibiotic scandal

Fluoroquinolones are the subject of an investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office on March 27, 2024. About twenty patients have reported serious side effects and the ANSM warns about these antibiotics being prescribed only in cases of absolute necessity.

We know them as Oflocet, Ciflox or even Tavanic… Fluoroquinolones are antibiotics that are accused of Serious side effects In about twenty patients, reports France information.

On Wednesday, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation “Inadvertent Injury and Fraud.” In 2023, the case erupted due to the filing of complaints by around 20 alleged victims.

What is it about?

“Fluoroquinolones are a class of antibiotics that can be used in serious bacterial infections”put ANSM (National Agency for Safety of Medicines and Health Products).

She lamented that these antibiotics are being prescribed too often and reminded doctors last year that they should think carefully about their use. To prevent that, it also advises against prescribing it to people before travel “Tourista”, Take note of our colleagues.

According to the patient association, Six million unjustified prescriptions have emerged in the last four years, mostly for minor infections such as otitis, cystitis or sinusitis.

The Ministry of Health always responds with France informationWarning messages claiming to be requested are visible in prescription assistance software.

What side effects are we talking about?

ANSM refers to damage to the nervous system, neuropsychiatric disorders and conditions of the musculoskeletal system (joint pain and swelling, inflammation or rupture of tendons, muscle pain and/or weakness). These have side effects “Durable character over time, indestructible and potentially irreversible”.

According to Philip Colville, president of the Association for Aid and Information on the Harmful Effects of Fluoroquinolones, some victims of side effects “Multiple Disabilities for Life, as recognized by Disability Centers”That explains France information.

Where is the investigation?

Since 2019, the ANSM suggests, their therapeutic indications have been restricted and their safety profile updated. If the health agency can report these drugs, only courts or physicians’ orders can impose a ban.

On Wednesday, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation “Inadvertent Damage and Fraud” After receiving about twenty complaints in recent years.

On the other hand, ANSM plans to develop a rare control process: certificates. Doctors must have each patient sign some form of consent explaining the risks of these antibiotics.

Fluoroquinolones “Prescribed only after careful evaluation of their benefits with respect to the risks of expected adverse effects and after informing the patient”, Medicines create agency. Moreover “Information for health professionals on these adverse effects has been distributed throughout the European Union, including France”..