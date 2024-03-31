Not all lemon juice bottles are created equal, here are our tips for choosing the right one

In our search for Healthy and environmentally friendly productsThe choice of lemon juice should not be taken lightly. Often in cooking, in cocktails or simply for its refreshing qualities, lemon juice is essential. Also Not all bottles on the market are equal. Here are our tips for choosing the right lemon juice.

When you browse the supermarket shelves for the precious yellow liquid, you’ll often find options Lemon juice from concentrate. Although these products are often cheaper, their quality is generally lower. The concentration process often involves Removing some nutrients and natural flavors juice that leaves an end product that is less authentic in taste and nutrition. So it is better to look for lemon juice that clearly states on the label that it is fresh and not from concentrate.

Before adding a bottle of lemon juice to your basket, take the time to check its composition. Ideally, it should be lemon juice onlyOnly one thing on its ingredients list: lemon juice. Avoid products with additives such as preservatives, artificial flavors or added sweeteners. These additives not only change the natural flavor of the lemon, but they can also compromise the nutritional quality of the product.

In addition to choosing nutritionally high-quality lemon juice, it’s also important to consider the environmental impact of the packaging. Choose a glass bottle And not plastic bricks. Not only is glass infinitely recyclable, but it better preserves the flavor and freshness of lemon juice. Glass bottles are also less likely to contain potentially harmful chemicals often found in plastic packaging.

