The last of us in the top sales in early 2024

PlayStation has released a ranking of the most downloaded games from its store in January and February. In Europe, as in North America, sports The Last of Us Stand out on top!

It is a monthly meeting that we appreciate Naughty Dog Magazine : The Most downloaded games from PlayStation Store in North America and within the European Union. And at the beginning of the year, we are pleased to find one of our flagship licenses in various rankings.

In fact, during the first two months of 2024, two opus of The Last of Us The hearts of the players have obviously been enticed. in Januaryit is The Last of Us Part II and its version Remastered which was praised on the PS5. On the contrary, the month February saw The Last of Us Remastered Stand apart on PS4.

Already at the beginning of 2023, the license Sales peaked blind no. This performance was enough to rank her Among the most downloaded Blind for a whole year. And the beginning of 2024 a Started as just the hon For the post-apocalyptic universe of naughty dog.

The Last of Us Part II At the top in January

While the essential triad GTA–No call–EA Sports Fc (eg FIFA) still monopolizes the sales podium PlayStation Exclusives Still holds a good position among the most downloaded games from the Japanese manufacturer’s store.

Of course, our attention is focused on one title in particular: The Last of Us Part II. The tenth in the European Union and the eleventh in the United States/Canada, the second part of Eli’s adventures returns to the forefront this month of January. The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Note that the PlayStation Blog does not mention mentions “Remastered“For Europe. Maybe this is just an observation, the 2020 version of the game only exists in the PS4 version. Unless it’s a way to imply that, on our side of the Atlantic, players upgrade On direct purchase of the PS5 version.

However, this enthusiasm for this remastered version has also been noted in physics. Without a doubt, part of the masses Been waiting for a port for PS5 Finally to test the game. We can also imagine that there may have been seduction by the other party category The Last of Us From HBOJenny Season 2 will focus specifically on the events of Part II.

The Remastered The first opus in February is happy

Last month, several dogs games benefited from very attractive discounts. Among them, we find The Last of Us Remasteredproposal Half price at PS Store.

It seems the discount was enough to motivate the players. Hence, the PS4 version of the game Originally released in 2013 Among our neighbors across the Atlantic comes seventeenth. We’re seeing a little more excitement around since she’s coming Fifteenth place.

So why increase now and not in every decline period? Here too, we can imagine thatHBO adaptation License plays a role in interest in games. last year, Sales exploded At the time of its broadcast.

from above it About eleven years of existence, TLOU So the temptation continues. Let’s see how the performance of the game evolves in the coming months. But, one thing is certain: with the release of season 2 of the series In 2025 And its whispered promise the third partLicense not ready to expire.

