After months of absence, Princess Kate announced that she was suffering from cancer

Trauma and anxiety in the United Kingdom. Princess Kate, wife of William, the heir to the British throne, announced in a video on Friday March 22 that she has cancer, without specifying its nature, and has begun chemotherapy.

The announcement marks a new blow to the British royal family. A month and a half ago, on February 6, Buckingham Palace announced that 75-year-old King Charles III, who will ascend the throne in September 2022, has been diagnosed with cancer.

“In January, I had a major abdominal operation in London. At the time, it was believed that my condition was not cancerous,” the 42-year-old princess explained in a video, where she appeared to be vindicated.

“However, tests carried out after the operation revealed the presence of cancer,” she said, speaking of a “huge shock”.

“My medical team therefore advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment,” added the Princess of Wales. However, she assured that she was “fine”.

“It took us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis,” her three children with Prince William, she said. “Like I told them, I’m doing well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal,” she said, adding that she hopes people understand that “when I We need time, space and privacy while continuing my treatment.

End of speculation after “Photogate”.

On 17 January, Kensington Palace announced that Kate had undergone major abdominal surgery at a London clinic the day before. The Palace then warned that he would not return to his public duties before Easter.

He gave no other details, but informed British royal correspondents that it was not cancer.

The long recovery of the princess, usually one of the most photographed women on the planet, and the absence of information fueled weeks of rumors and wild speculation, which the palace has not managed to stop.

On 10 March, to mark British Mother’s Day, Kensington released an official photo of Kate surrounded by her three children, the first since Christmas. But after the photo was removed by major international agencies, including AFP, Kate admitted it had been photoshopped, further fueling speculation.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday wished the princess a “full and speedy” recovery, while the White House said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of her illness. For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Princess Kate’s “strength” and “resilience”.

