The Hero Slayer – PlayStation Blog in French

With April’s PlayStation Plus Games of the Month, cast spells, embark on a fantasy-building block adventure or free your monster brothers. Avium, Minecraft Legends and Skull’s Immortals: Hero Slayer will launch on Tuesday, April 2 for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Let’s explore them in more detail.



Immortal of Aveum | PS5

This magical single-player, first-person shooter tells the story of Jake, a new recruit for the Battle Mages, tasked with protecting a world on the brink of collapse. Magic is at the heart of your attacks and defenses. Experience fast and fluid first person spell combat. Unlock and upgrade over 25 spells and 80 talents. Find, upgrade and craft hundreds of magic items to suit your playstyle in the three colors of magic and become the most powerful Magnus Triarch.



Minecraft Legends | PS4, PS5

Discover the secrets of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Explore a gentle land with abundant resources and lush biomes, on the brink of destruction. Faced with the arrival of the devastating Piglin, it’s up to you to form alliances and lead them into strategic combat to save the surface! Challenge your friends or engage in intense online battles with up to eight players.

Defend your village while leading your units to destroy enemy camps.



School: The Hero Slayer | PS4

During an attack on the Demon King’s castle by a group of heroic adventurers, all demons are taken prisoner, with the exception of a simple skeleton named Skull, who must now save his fellow demons. This 2D action platformer has roguelike features, such as constantly changing maps or an ever-changing arsenal of skills that offer unique range, speed and power. Equip two weapons at once according to your play style and switch during combat to find the best strategy to defeat your opponents.



Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle, exclusive to PlayStation Plus members

Don’t miss the legendary beekeeper Sigma, the legendary Art Deco Symmetra, seven epic skins and five Battle Pass rank jumps. This pack is available for a limited time to all PlayStation Plus members.

This pack includes:

Beekeeper Sigma Legendary skin

Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin

Runner Sojourn Epic Skin

Punker Queen Junker Queen Epic Skin

Construction Ramatra epic skin

Matsuri Kiriko Epic skin

Cassia Lifeweaver Epic Skin

Amethyst Ilari Epic skin

Rugby Mouga Epic skin

5x Battle Pass Tier Skips

You can find and download this pack in addition to monthly PlayStation Plus games on the PlayStation Store. Download Overwatch 2 from the PlayStation Store to gain access. Once downloaded, the contents of this pack will be immediately available in-game, whether you are a new or existing player.

*PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Game catalog may vary in some regions. Visit the PlayStation Store on that day to see which games are available in your region.

**Overwatch 2 required. An internet connection and mobile number are required, and your account must be linked to your Battle.net account to play Overwatch 2. Rank Skips pass cannot be used above level 80 combat and will not unlock prestige ranks. Any rank jumps you purchase after level 80 will be retained and automatically used at the start of the next season.