The cast of the LPL Spring Split 2024 playoffs is live and live in French on OTP

Chinese League of Legends League organizers have announced that the OTP channel will provide live commentary in French on the LPL Spring Split 2024 playoffs starting this Sunday, March 31.

More League of Legends on OTP

For several years O’Gaming had commented and, until the end of the 2021 season, the Chinese LPL league was sidelined by various French streaming channels, believing that the investment was not worth seeing the low audience among the broadcast rights. And operating costs that must be high enough to ensure a cast, the return on investment must be close to zero or even negative. As a result, the regular season and playoffs of the Chinese league have not been cast in French in recent years, with the exception of the 2022 and 2023 Spring Split Finals which were broadcast on OTP.

The LPL Spring Split 2024 playoffs begin this Sunday, March 31, marking a key moment of the season for fans who will know the two Chinese representatives for MSI 2024 in a few days. Shortly before the start of the rivalry, the prestigious Chinese leaders league has shared an important announcement regarding the coverage of the event: all matches of these playoffs will be broadcast live and in French. The initiative aims to provide French-speaking people with the exciting action of the LPL. To guarantee this experience, the broadcast will be provided on the Twitch OTP channel, a channel that already broadcasts numerous tournaments such as LEC and LFL. Commentary will be provided by a trio of voices familiar to fans of the French scene: Zerotick, TraYtoN and Skyyart.

As of this writing, OTP has not announced the start date of LPL casting.