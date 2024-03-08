The Last of Us Season 2 Full Cast: All Characters and Their Cast Revealed!

Discover the confirmed cast of season 2 of The Last of Us, among the returning and new faces of these upcoming episodes.

Expected for 2025 on HBO, season 2 of The Last of Us began production for several months in mid-February. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman reunited with all the teams from the adaptation of the popular video game universe of Naughty Dog to continue the adventures of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay). Long delayed by the strike, the second season of The Last of Us will adapt another video game installment, The Last of Us: Part IIand will continue the adventures of the rest of the characters from the first season but also welcome new faces and characters. Find out the announced and confirmed casting for this second round of episodes, which still promises thrilling action and strong emotions for the pairing of Joel and Ellie. The first season of The Last of Us is available on Prime Video through Warner Pass.

Pedro Pascal (Joel)

HBO/Naughty Dog

Pedro Pascal Apparently Joel returns to the service to play. The actor known for Game of Thrones then The Mandalorian was able to win over fans of The Last of Us with his interpretation of this famous anti-hero, which earned him numerous nominations.

Bella Ramsay (Ellie)

HBO/Naughty Dog

Same thing for Bella RamsayWho once again slips into the skin of the heroine of The Last of Us franchise and Hart Alley. The actress known thanks to Game of Thrones has managed to instill a lot of humanity and strength in her interpretation of the character. Several nominations for his performance.

Gabriel Luna (Tommy)

HBO/Naughty Dog

Between the first season and the second season of The Last of Us, there were few survivors of the main and secondary characters introduced to fans. But Joel’s brother Tommy is one of them. His interpreter Gabriel Luna will apparently return.

Rutina Wesley (Maria)

HBO/Naughty Dog

Another important survivor: Maria, Tommy’s wife. She will also appear in the second season of The Last of Us and will still be played by Rutina Weasley, who is most notably seen in the True Blood series.

Caitlin Dever (AB)

Netflix/Naughty Dog

She is one of the most important characters in season 2 of The Last of Us: Abby is the main heroine for the rest of the events of the series. We had to find the right actress and the choice fell on Caitlin Dever, who was seen in the Unbelievable and Dopesick series but also chose the films Booksmart and Hunted.

Young Mazzino (JC)

Netflix/Naughty Dog

Another important character in the second season of The Last of Us: Jesse gets his interpreter. This is the actor Young Mazino, thanks to the series Acharnés on Netflix.

Isabella Merced (Dina)

Netflix/Naughty Dog

Another major character in Season 2 of The Last of Us: Dina, who is Eli’s friend in The Last of Us: Part II. We thought we had seen a glimpse of her interpreter in the first season but it was a new actress who was chosen to play her role in the new season. This is Isabella Merced, seen in Transformers: The Last Knight, Apprentice Parents, Dora the Explorer, and soon Madam Web.

Ariella Baer (Mel)

Tandem Films / Naughty Dog

Ariella Baer (notably seen in Marvel’s Runaways series) will play Mel, a former doctor affiliated with the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and a former member of Firefly, living in Seattle, along with Owen, Abby, Nora, and Manny.