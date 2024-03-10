This sci-fi video game can eclipse Star Wars Jedi Survivor! We Outkast tried to make a fresh start

Are you looking for unexplored planets to discover? So: You should take a look at Outcast A New Beginning, a colorful action-adventure and sci-fi game. We tested the demo.

If you are tired of science fiction games with an “all gray” universe, then Outkast A New Beginning will shine in your life… It is a sequel to the well-known Outkast which – in 1999 – won thanks to its impressive. 100% open world in 3D! We were, moreover, entitled to a remake called “Second Contact” in 2017, but that didn’t really convince the crowd (61/100 on reference site Metacritic). This time, Appel Studios returns with stronger technology, more dynamic gameplay and colorful art direction as always. What is its price?

After 20 years…

To answer this question, we spent 1h30 on the Outcast 2 demo (it’s available on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). The evaluation version is divided into three parts and which offers a taste of exploration, combat and the main quest… So we started, initially, with a 20-minute walk – time is limited – on the planet Adelpha, which serves as the setting. For this opus. First observation, If the cutter sled has taken on a few wrinkles, the new beginning’s visual identity is decidedly modern. With Unreal Engine 4 as a backdrop, the settings are dynamic and detailed, and the art direction provides some truly successful shots. In short, he wants you to get lost. A more “garish” color palette than other games in the genre also gives the title a great identity! It reminds us of the visual euphoria of Journey to the Savage Planet.

Walk on Adelpha

A beautiful planet is good, but a properly orbiting one is even better. In this second episode, Cutter Slade can also summon a jet pack and a type of wingsuit. The first tool that is multifunctional here. With his little rocket on his back, The hero can jump high, dive in all directions and even activate hover for a few moments. (Not bad for landing or shooting aliens with precision). Yes, it’s very practical, but it’s also not an open bar. In Outcast A New Beginning, jet pack usage is controlled by a multi-section gauge – which functions like a regular stamina bar. Each section allows you to jump, while dodging and hovering slowly remove this resource. To recharge it, you have to keep your feet down, which means that if you’re not careful enough, your aerial sweeper can run out of fuel. We advise you to avoid mid-battle.

Note that the cutter’s capabilities don’t end there. With his jet pack, one can quickly and indefinitely hover above the ground in a form of “super boost” (useful for hovering on Adelpha). A means of transportation that doesn’t use stamina – similarly to the wingsuit we mentioned earlier. The final object that is reserved for higher altitudes, and which encourages you to dive headfirst into zero to gain speed and cover longer distances. Again, it’s great to use, but Our hero’s wings show a serious lack of potato : Sensations of speed are limited | The transition between the jet pack and the wingsuit gives the impression of slowing down systematically. In the end, although the movements are still a bit stiff, the movement of the new opening remains more than pleasant.

Good and less good

Overall, the appeal of the game seems to oscillate between “good” and “okay”. For example, in the research phase, The points of interest look very classic to this day. A nest of monsters to clear, a platform challenge to unlock a sanctuary, flower picking in the form of a race… In short, nothing unpleasant, but nothing too exciting, and that’s an observation we can apply to others. Things we saw: The main mission preview sent us to clear the average base; Dialogues lack substance; Cutter’s skill tree seems a bit limited. Despite everything, we (obviously) didn’t have a bad time, and Outkast 2 is significantly supported by its “Nanardesque” writing and its universe.

We’re also not excited about the fights that suffer from Mr. Slade’s slight rigidity and AI that is too static, but which still proves to be fun – especially in the air… Here, the possibility to switch at every moment from walking phase to hover and Pulling in all directions has a lot to do with it, and The hero’s arsenal has some good surprises in store. We think, among other things, about a shield blow capable of knocking out an enemy, from aerial bombardment to the arrival of swarms of insects! The weapon mod system, which allows you to modify your weapon using various minor upgrades, also looks promising. Ultimately: Outkast a fresh start might be worth it. It comes out on March 15, 2024 on PC, PS5, Xbox series.