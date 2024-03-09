The giant Pons-Brooks comet is currently crossing the solar system, how can we observe it?

This is a rare cosmic phenomenon. Indeed, the passage of the Ponce-Brooks comet will not occur before the year 2095. At this moment, the comet is still faint enough to be seen by the naked eye, but it can be seen with binoculars soon after sunset.

The last time it appeared was in 1954. As for its next visit to the edge of the Earth, it will not be before 2095. Suffice it to say, it would be a shame to miss this rare cosmic event to say the least. . The giant comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is currently crossing our Solar System, following an invisible path that should bring it as close as possible to our planet on June 2. On this date, the hairy star will be about 225 million kilometers from Earth.

Sometimes nicknamed “Devil’s Comet” because of the two horns that make up its hair, this 20 kilometer diameter ball of ice and dust takes about 71 years to orbit our star. On April 21, Comet Ponce-Brookes will reach its perihelion, in other words the closest point in its orbit to the Sun. As it approaches, solar radiation heats its core and part of the ice evaporates and then turns into gas, giving it its characteristic drag.

Where to look in the night sky?

For the moment, Comet Ponce-Brooks is still faint enough to be seen by the naked eye. But in the coming weeks, the star will speed up and become brighter and brighter, so we will undoubtedly be able to see it from Earth. In the meantime, you can try to see it just after sunset using binoculars or a small telescope. On Sunday March 10, it will be in a corner of the sky towards the Andromeda constellation. But you’ll need a dark sky, free of light pollution, so away from cities, to hope to be able to see it.

To see it, point your binoculars above the horizon to the west early in the night. If needed, TheSkyLive site provides you with a map to locate it according to your location. You can also use the Stellarium app (iOS and Android, free) to more easily identify the Andromeda constellation. Just point your smartphone camera at the sky to know the names of celestial bodies. It is identified in Charles Messier’s catalog by its number: M31.

Also read Explore – They Cross the Solar System: What Are Comets?

Once you find it, remember to keep your phone in your pocket so your eyes can adjust to the darkness of the night sky and make sure they absorb as little light as possible. By Little Star. It will also be possible to observe it behind your screen, thanks to the Virtual Telescope project, which will broadcast its observations live on its YouTube channel. After that, till April 21, its brightness will increase more. The comet will pass through Aries after Pisces from our earthly perspective.