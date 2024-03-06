A historic fine of 670,000 euros was imposed on the pirate box seller

A judge has just fined a company that manufactured an illegal IPTV decoder more than 600,000 euros. This is a historic decision by the Provincial Court of Pontevedra after a process that lasted more than seven years.

It is better to avoid using illegal solutions to access TV channels. Justice no longer hesitates to condemn consumers who use illegal IPTV in addition to sanctioning service providers.

Authorities continue to dismantle networks in every country around the world. Pirates working for one of them, who was caught by the court many years ago, Only heavy fines are imposed, Like the company they worked for.

A Spanish court fined an IPTV provider more than 600,000 euros

Justice will no longer joke with those who work for illegal IPTV networks. The Provincial Court of Pontevedra in Spain has just condemned The angel company has been fined 670,000 euros. Seven employees, including the company’s manager, were fined between 540 euros and 7,290 euros.

For six years, from late 2010 to May 2016, Engel sold set-top boxes that broadcast or reproduced pirated content. The box specifically allows illegal accessux Movistar, beIN Sports and Sky Sports channels, Especially popular among football fans.

Last September, LaLiga president Javier Tebas indicated that a million people were watching matches illegally using the Android app. The company even disrupted the servers To force consumers to buy a new decoder.

El Mundo media sources reported that this is It is the first time in Spain that a company has been convicted of selling pirated IPTV services to consumers. In the country, it is usually the consumers who find themselves in the eyes of justice.

Moreover, the clients were sentenced to prison, but Thanks to the fines paid and the duration of the process, which lasted more than seven years Before the verdict of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra, they avoided detention.

This trial shows once again that the authorities are no longer giving anything to those who provide pirated content. Even French individuals, the biggest consumers of IPTV and illegal streaming in Europe, must be wary of the consequences of their actions.