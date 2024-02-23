Ikea launches the perfect extendable table for small apartments – Tuxboard

Ikea has an extendable table on sale that’s perfect for small spaces or for entertaining guests anytime!

The Ikea catalog is so wide and varied that all customers can find what they are looking for. The firm is also thinking about people who have small spaces and who Intelligent solutions must be found.

Ikea hits hard with its extendable table

If you have a small home, live alone or are looking for an extendable table, know that Ikea has the product you need. I have to say that Choosing a dining table is very complicated.

You need to be big enough to accommodate guests from time to time, but not too big if your accommodation doesn’t allow it. It is for this reason that extended tables are clearly the best option.

And for good reason, you can extend it according to your needs or even your wishes. In the Ikea catalog, you can also find this table of the EKEDALEN model. Later on It will not fail to tempt you on every point.

With a very elaborate design, this table has an extendable top that includes a portion when not extended. In addition, the feet are always located at the corner of the board.

And this, even when it is extended. So you will never run out of space to place your chairs. Please note that you will not need to make any further effort to open this table.

A product that is easy to use and available in 3 colors

Opening the Ikea table is so easy that only one person can do it. Plus, you won’t need to find a place to store it An extension of this table to the EKEDALEN model.

In fact, the extension is right under the tabletop. So you will always have it at hand. This table is suitable for seating two to four people. It is recommended to be used indoors only.

To prevent your feet from scratching the floor, Ikea recommends purchasing glides. The minimum length of this table is 80 cm and the maximum length is 120 cm. Its tear is 70 cm and its height is 75 cm.

To maintain it, it is very easy. The company specifies that you can clean it with a cloth dampened in a mild detergent. Then, finish by wiping with a dry cloth. One thing is certain, that is An ideal product for your kitchen or living room.

Moreover, you can find it in three different colors. As always, Ikea offers solutions that suit all customers’ tastes. In white, oak or black, you can choose the one that suits you best.

A table that is unanimous

Ikea customers have too Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on this table. They affirmed: “The table met our expectations with little trouble to put on and remove the extension… I don’t think it should be done every day” .

“The value for money is there. Very easy to use, the fact that the extension can be stored under the table is a real plus in small apartments. I recommend. » or “This table is beautiful both in quality and aesthetics but also in its strength and its size” .

Most Ikea customers admit they are happy with their purchase. If you wish to purchase it, please note that this The table sells for 199 euros.

You can also find it on the brand’s website. It is also available in all stores in France.