If you don’t activate this option then your WhatsApp account will be blocked in few days

In a few days, your WhatsApp account will be suspended and you won’t be able to use the app to communicate if you haven’t approved the new option.

The entry into force of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union has caused numerous upheavals for large social networks, of which Meta is a part. Mark Zuckerberg’s company will have to make several changes to its social network and instant messaging to comply with the new European law, and WhatsApp is no exception. This is why the app will update its terms of use and privacy policies in the coming days. Rest assured, though: messages and calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

The new terms of use and privacy policies will clarify what is and isn’t allowed on WhatsApp, but also the possibility of sending messages to third-party apps. Indeed, you will soon be able to send messages from Meta Instant Messaging to other supported applications, which will greatly expand the possibilities of communication. There will also be a further explanation of how the Channels streaming feature works, including content moderation and content recommendations. Another significant change concerns international data transfers. For users located in the European region, WhatsApp will rely on the new privacy framework between the European Union and the United States to ensure better protection of transferred data. (TG)

In addition to revising its terms of use and privacy policies, WhatsApp is implementing a new minimum age to use the app, thirteen instead of sixteen. Meta justifies this decision by desire“Wherever you are in the world, ensure consistency of WhatsApp needs in this region”. For the company, that isThose updates are intended only to make existing practices more transparent, not to introduce radical new changes. However, all users, including you, will have to accept these new terms, which will be effective from April 11, or else their account will be suspended even if they use the unofficial app. We’re not laughing anymore!