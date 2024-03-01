The French Air Force still intercepts Russian fighter jets near the Baltics

This is the second such operation in less than a week. French Mirage 2000-5s intercepted two Su-30 fighter jets as well as an IL-20 reconnaissance and intelligence plane off the coast of Latvia and an An-72 transport plane off the coast of Lithuania, the French military announced on March 1, 2024. On X (formerly Twitter), relayed by world .

These devices intervene as part of the mission Baltic Air PolicingOperation to secure the airspace of three Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) conducted by NATO member states since 2004. In 2023, according to NATO, combat aircraft “The alliance took off on more than 300 occasions to intercept Russian military aircraft approaching airspace, with the majority of interceptions occurring over the Baltic Sea.” Note world.

Other Russian planes have already been intercepted

The Air Force had already stated the same facts on February 27. A Russian IL-20 aircraft was intercepted by French forces off the Estonian coast. Here again, was the stated objective of the French army “Protect the airspace of our Baltic allies”.