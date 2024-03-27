Israel has announced the elimination of the No. 2 armed wing of Hamas

Marwan Isa, “One of the organizers of the October 7 massacre was eliminated in a strike we conducted two weeks ago”, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced on March 26, according to comments reported by AFP. White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan announced the death of the No. 2 in Hamas’ armed wing on March 18.

According to details received from the IDF spokesperson, this officer was a Palestinian Islamist organization “Eliminated in a sophisticated and precise air force strike, based on intelligence from the military and Shin Bet (domestic intelligence).”

This is the highest-ranking Hamas executive killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in recent months.

The UN Security Council calls for a ceasefire

On October 7, Hamas launched a deadly attack from Gaza into southern Israel, killing at least 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data. According to Israel, about 250 people have been kidnapped and 130 of them are still being held hostage in Gaza, of whom 33 are believed to have died.

In retaliation, Israel launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip with the aim of completely destroying Hamas – which the Jewish state classifies as a terrorist organization along with the European Union and the United States. The operation resulted in countless civilian deaths, to the point that the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories recently asserted that “Reasonable Reasons” Israel is believed to have committed many crimes “acts of genocide”. In late February, the Pentagon claimed that more than 25,000 women and children had been killed in the operation.

A demand was made in the UN Security Council on March 25 in this regard “Immediate ceasefire (in Gaza) for the month of Ramadan”in front of “Bring about a permanent ceasefire”. Also asked “Immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”, as well “Remove All Obstacles” For humanitarian aid.