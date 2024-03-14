According to American intelligence, Russia “does not want direct military conflict” with NATO.

In recent months, many European political and military leaders have warned of the risk of war with Russia. This is, for example, the case of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. On several occasions, he assured that such an event could happen in five to eight years and therefore, it is necessary to prepare for it.

The head of Belgian defense, Admiral Michel Hoffmann, expressed a similar view. “People who yearn for peace would do well to prepare for war, to prevent Russia from starting a conflict parallel to the conflict in Ukraine,” he said last December.

On March 12, in the National Assembly, during the debate on the Franco-Ukrainian security agreement and the situation in Ukraine (reference page no. turning our backs on our values, betraying the trust of our allies and showing weakness. This will certainly not lead to peace, it will create new conflicts, new wounds , will open the door to new wars.

However, it remains to be seen if Russia is ready to open another front after Ukraine… No doubt the Kremlin is considering it for the Moldovan region of Transnistria. But for the American Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI – Office of the Director of National Intelligence), whose mission is to coordinate and supervise the sixteen American intelligence agencies, believes that Moscow “does not want” a direct military confrontation with the United States and NATO.

Indeed the organization (currently headed by Avril Haynes) states in its latest threat assessment published on 12 March.

Yesterday, ODNI released its 2024 Annual Threat Assessment of the Intelligence Community. Read the evaluation here: https://t.co/AlLUbVUVnr pic.twitter.com/GCBjr16tEX — DNI Office (@ODNIgov) March 12, 2024

“Russia certainly does not want a direct military conflict with American and NATO forces. It will continue its asymmetric activities below what it considers to be the threshold of conflict globally,” the document states. (editor’s note) has thwarted Ukraine’s efforts to recover, that its approach to winning the war is paying off and that Western support in Kiev is limited, especially in light of A war between Israel and Hamas,” he continues.

However, the American intelligence community believes that the head of the Kremlin has “undermined Russia’s geopolitical, economic and military renaissance”, which remains “a resilient adversary” that will “seek to promote and undermine its interests globally.” The position of the United States in particular and the position of the West in general.

Additionally, Russia’s strengthening ties with China, Iran and North Korea pose a “significant challenge” for the United States and its allies.

Additionally, US intelligence briefs warn of Russia’s (or even China’s) exploitation of ethnic and religious tensions in the Western Balkans, some of which have been invited to join the European Union (EU) or are considering joining NATO.

The region is “likely to face an increased risk of local inter-ethnic violence in 2024. Nationalist leaders are likely to increase tensions for their political gain and external actors aiming to strengthen their regional influence or thwart further integration of the Balkans. The EU or Euro-Atlantic institutions ,” ODNI warns.