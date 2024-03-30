The former king of smartphones loses €600 on its launch price

Although it has relinquished its place as the king of Android smartphones to its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a very popular model, especially since it recently received an update that equips it with Galaxy AI! At the moment, this always-recommended smartphone is seeing its price drop on Cdiscount where it is offered for 837.66 euros instead of 1,419 euros.

Starting March 28, Samsung smartphones and tablets released in 2023 benefit from the One UI 6.1 update. So it’s official: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is evolving to get Galaxy AI’s artificial intelligence features, just like the Galaxy S24 series. And that’s not what makes it more interesting right now. On Cdiscount, the former number 1 in smartphones has seen its price drop by almost 600 euros compared to its launch price and has never been so affordable!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in a few words

An excellent AMOLED screen

An ultra-versatile camera!

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at the helm

Marathon Autonomy

Instead of 1,419 euros at its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB) is now available on sale at Cdiscount for 837.66 euros.

He hasn’t lost any of his edge.

Between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, it sports seven differences in terms of both design and functionality. hardware. While the S-Pen is still in play and the finish is impeccable, the South Korean manufacturer also outshines the competition by opting for a square look. As for the screen, there is nothing to complain about as Samsung has mastered this aspect. Here we have a dynamic AMOLED x2 panel in QHD+ definition (3,080 x 1,440 pixels) with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness that can reach 1,750 cd/m².

One of the great assets of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its impressive power. This smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coupled with 8 GB RAM in 256 GB configuration. Suffice it to say that the S23 Ultra was a real breath of fresh air after the disappointing performance of the S22 Ultra. In the benchmark game, it is far superior to the early 2023 competition and in practice, it combines functions and launches the most demanding applications with unsettling ease. A real roar of war.

Versatile camera and Olympic autonomy

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has almost the same configuration as its predecessor, with the difference that its main wide-angle sensor now has a resolution of 200 Mpx. Along with that, we also get a 12 Mpx ultra wide-angle as well as two telephoto lenses, one x3 and the other x10, each of 10 Mpx. With this configuration, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra proves to be an ultra-versatile camera capable of delivering brilliant photos as needed.

Finally, the autonomy of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is another issue that has generated a lot of ink. Thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery but also to the perfectly controlled heating and the energy efficiency of its SoC, you can easily exceed two days of autonomy with light use. Emptying it in a day is a real challenge as it is indestructible. Too bad recharging doesn’t follow, this is limited to 45 W and you have to wait a little over an hour to refuel.

To learn even more, read our full review on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

