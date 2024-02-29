Catch them all! The Pokemon card game is coming to smartphones

The Pokemon license made several announcements during its Pokemon Presents conference. Among them, the arrival of a new game: Pokemon Pocket. It is nothing more and nothing less than a virtual version of playing and collecting card game.

For a long time, the trend of Pokemon cards has not weakened, on the contrary: because the oldest of them have become. Vintage, everyone returns to their collection. The license is taking the opportunity this year to launch Pokémon Pocket, a mobile app for the card game.

Pokemon Pocket: What is this new app?

According to the trailer released by Nintendo and its press release, Pokemon Pocket will allow you to collect digital Pokemon cards. With this, it will be possible to start quick games that follow the simple rules of the original card game.

If the trailer is to be believed, it will look like this, for example, Hearthstone. To get the cards, we can imagine that microtransactions will be expected to buy famous Booster Or Dex. But it will be possible to unlock two to some for free Booster (packs of 10 cards each) will be distributed free daily to each player.

The idea is to reproduce the experience of real cards, but on a smartphone. The Booster Open and the unlocked cards appear. For each card, it seems that a rarity indicator is displayed. As in the playground, it will be possible to exchange cards with friends.

Moreover, certain card designs will reproduce the look of older versions of the game: something to delight the most nostalgic fans. Other cards will be genuine.

cardsengrossed» And the Pokemon game is coming this year

Some rare cards are called immersive and will allow you to immerse yourself in the world of the picture they contain. This is reminiscent of the NFT bubble, although here we are far from it.

Enough to fit a larger picture than the card and explore the world of Pokemon with animation on the card.

The difference with the Pokemon Live TCG game (available on smartphones and computers) that already exists is that you don’t need to buy an actual card to get it virtually.

No release date has been announced at the moment: we only know that the app will be released in 2024 and will be available on iOS and Android.