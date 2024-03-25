Portable Xbox: Prototypes are said to be underway and Phil Spencer says he has ideas | Xbox

For several weeks now, rumors have been swirling around the production of an Xbox-branded portable console. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has never hidden his fascination with machines like Steam Deck and Rogue Alley. Today, an in-the-know journalist has added substance to the already existing rumours, and the Xbox boss has given his take on the matter. Yes, he thinks about it.

Portable Xbox prototypes are in the works on Xbox

Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, who has proven his credibility on numerous occasions, confided in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast that the Redmond company is currently working on a new prototype of the portable console.

Well, I’m just going to say and I haven’t published our report on this yet because I’m still digging. (…) I know they have handheld prototypes at the moment. (…) They have a new pocket computer prototype.

The journalist wanted to emphasize that the Xbox Keystone, like the TV Key project, the fact that the product is prototyped does not mean that it will be put on the market, but he still thinks that the console portable Xbox will really see. daylight

Jez Corden also wanted to answer a question by saying that the games will work natively and there will be no question of code gaming. Second, the reporter was asked on X if it was purely an Xbox console or a “portable Windows PC with Xbox Shell”.

I’m not 100% sure but I think it’s the Xbox for a few reasons: Microsoft doesn’t want to be inferior to the original equipment manufacturers that make Windows handhelds.

Microsoft wants you to have your Xbox library, which they have no contractual right to put on Windows.

I’m not 100% sure but I believe they are xbox sku for some reason – MSFT won’t want to undercut OEMs making Windows handhelds

– msft wants you to get your xbox library, which they don’t contractually have the rights to put on windows. — Jez (@jezcordon) March 22, 2024

The Xbox boss already has ideas about what he wants from the Xbox portable

Asked by Polygon about a hypothetical portable Xbox console, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer confirmed that he had ideas.

I want my Lenovo Legion Go to feel like an Xbox. I brought (Legion Go) with me to GDC. I’m on a plane and I have this list of everything that doesn’t make it look like an Xbox. Forget the brand. More about whether all my games are there: Are all my games there? Do all my games have the saves (files) I need? I’ll tell you one (game) that’s not right now – it drives me crazy – it’s Fallout 76. There is no cross-save.

Phil Spencer’s frustration is certain and the Xbox boss confirms that the company, and more specifically the hardware team led by Roen Sons, are looking at “different forms of hardware and the things they can do”.

What should we create to find new players? What will allow people to play when they couldn’t (in the past)?

The answer to this question seems obvious with the portable Xbox console, but as we know, Phil Spencer likes to play with guesses and leave doubts lingering.

AI-generated image image

I want to be able to launch the Xbox app in full screen, but in compact mode. And all my social experience is there. I want to feel like I’m at home to my Xbox when I turn on the TV. (Except I want it) on these devices.

Phil Spencer has a very specific idea of ​​what a portable Xbox device should look like. But it also recognizes – having learned from the console market – that gamers may prefer brands other than Xbox. For these gamers, Spencer also wants to improve the Xbox handheld’s software experience, especially for users of Windows-powered devices, such as Legion Go and Ally, Polygon says.

I love the fact that Valve, Lenovo and Asus have invented a new form factor. And I have to say, when I play on these devices, it almost feels like I’m on a console instead of a PC – nine times out of ten. The things that usually frustrate me are more Windows related than device related. This is an area that is close to my heart. For example, I want to be able to connect to a controller. I have my to-do list.

This again echoes an earlier intervention by Xbox bosses from last February. Indeed, Phil Spencer already declared that Windows is a weak point for portable gaming. No doubt Microsoft will work on this topic, but in the meantime, Phil Spencer still won’t confirm a portable Xbox. All we know is that new Xbox hardware is due to be released before the end of the year.