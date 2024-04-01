Imagine that you are a potatoes. Next, imagine that you are the less-loved potato sibling, who has failed to inherit the delicious looks of your other family members. Worse, you’re faced with an impossible decision: What to do with all that starch? Since neither fries nor sweet potatoes suit you, you are left with only one option. Congratulations, you are the one Poisonous potatoes.

Over the years, Minecraft’s poisonous tubers have been overlooked and underappreciated, lacking both purpose and utility. Over the years, the community has tried to bring this to light, working tirelessly and urging Mojang Studios to improve these features. As of today, these worries are a thing of the past.

there Poisonous Potato Update, is the mashest update yet. It will add so much functionality to the poison potato that even potato haters will become die-hard fans. Updated full of carbs and features!

In the future, Mojang Studio also plans updates around Radioactive rice And Poisonous buckwheat.

Additions and changes

No Poisonous potatoes – Lots of poisoned potatoes! (Some great potatoes too)

– Lots of poisoned potatoes! (Some great potatoes too) Adding dimension of Poisonous potatoes . All types of land potatoes . 5 trendy biomes include: fields , Hash , Arboretum , Corruption And waste land . Let us teach you about the life of a potato – from its harvest as a raw potato, through the cooked potato, to its final decomposition. with local weather effects Mashed potatoes .

. Added a whole bunch New Peeling Blocks rich in Vitamin C in Vitamin B6 and in Niacin !

rich in in and in ! No new mineral blocks have been added. There is no need for it! Blocks contain minerals: Potassium , magnesium And Iron !

, And ! added Frying table – Everyone asked for it, so it was added. It allows you to fry potatoes . This is a very cool prototype!

– Everyone asked for it, so it was added. It allows you to fry . This is a very cool prototype! Finally a feature has been added Archery table It now allows toxic resins to be converted into more refined versions of resins.

Adding that Peel potatoes .

. adding Impurities Because purity is too much.

Because purity is too much. Added a bunch of new gadgets that will allow the game Poisonous potatoes To move up a gear!

To move up a gear! All beings are now Poisonous potatoes . Additional addition of Potato Bat .

.

Technique:

Official Prospectus:

Downloading Snapshot 24w14 potatoes Update

Poisonous potatoes can poison and to bribe Be sure to always back up your world!