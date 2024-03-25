The first armored vehicle has been revealed, promising to be even more powerful

After exosuits, armored vehicles are coming soon to Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Studios has very cleverly teased their arrival in the shooter with a video that suggests the machines will be more powered.

© PlayStation

Arrowhead Studio is doing everything so that players will not get bored with Helldivers 2. For example, thanks to the arrival of mecha in cooperative shooters, which recently refreshed the experience. Same thing for planetary hazards, meteorological threats that can strike at any time during a mission.

The latest update of Helldivers 2 has reduced the frequency of their appearances, as requested by the community. The next patch will soon integrate armored vehicles, which Arrowhead just teased.

Helldivers 2’s first armored vehicle shows up and is already generating excitement

Arrowhead once again shows originality to announce something new in Helldivers 2. On of D&D and Helldivers 2 develop an intergalactic war.

In conversation, Joel suggests that he “needs to get back to work” before leaving one last gift for the players: An armored vehicle armed with heavy weapons. A video shared by the X account allows us to see the machine at work for a few seconds.

There’s no real doubt now that Helldivers 2 will feature armored vehicles, but this Intelligence teaser from Arrowhead definitely confirms it. The prospect of controlling these weapons of war seems to excite players Million views Already reached through posts and comments under the video.

priority, Many players will be able to board like the first opus, which will make it a critical asset for both destroying and protecting the flying terminids in Helldivers 2 and the recently added Automatons. Armored vehicles will definitely be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Remember that the illuminated faction will soon represent a significant new threat to democracy. Their snipers are already spreading terror in Helldivers 2Then the armored vehicles will not be too much to remove it.