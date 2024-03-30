The final results confirm a big win for Basirou Diomei Faye

In Senegal, the Constitutional Council confirmed, on the evening of Friday March 29, the clear victory of Basirou Diomeu Faye in the first round of the March 24 presidential election. This is the last stage of a quick election process before the inauguration of a new head of state scheduled for April 2 and the departure of President Mackie Sale.

It was a formality: ” The Constitutional Council found no dispute » indicates decision, and ” Mr. Basirou Dimaye has been elected as the President of Diakhar Faye Republic of Senegal ” So the experts confirm the provisional results announced on Wednesday evening by the National Vote Counting Commission: 54.28% of the votes for the President-elect and 35.79% for his main rival, the former Prime Minister, Amadou Ba.

Brief appeal

This decision, taken after a short period of appeal, therefore allows the institution take office On April 2, the date of expiry of the mandate of the outgoing head of state, Macki Sale, by Basirou Diomay Fay. The two men had already met at the Palace on Thursday, with Osman Sonko in attendance. visit” Courtesy stamp According to the presidency, specifically to discuss ” Major state issues “

Go to next steps

A meeting immortalized by striking photos after many years of fierce political fighting between the two camps. Now the next steps: the swearing-in of Basirou Diomei Faye, on Tuesday 2 April, in the new town of Diamniadio, followed by the transfer of power to the presidential palace.

