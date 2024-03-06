The family condemned the killing of a 92-year-old woman by her son-in-law in Havana

A Cuban family has condemned the brutal killing of a 92-year-old woman in the municipality of Havana. 10 Oct Reportedly by his son-in-law, a noted cardiologist named Rolando Sanchez Pinera.

Naira Aranda, the granddaughter of the elderly woman living in the United States, described how the events unfolded in a shocking video, a version that exactly matches the version sent to our media by Ariel Aranda, another source close to the family.

Cuban cardiologist Rolando Sánchez Piñera (Photo: Courtesy of family for CyberCuba)

Both use the term “atrocity” to define a violent incident that ended the life of an elderly adult in recent days.And they want to blur the figure of a health professional who had a grand face and demeanor on the outside, but who was very different at home, to allegedly commit such an act of brutality.

Sánchez Pinera’s wife was in the United States at the time of the crime visiting her daughter Naira Aranda, who had just given birth to her second daughter, when Sánchez Piñera was in the family home in Havana with his mother-in-law, who was also cared for by a woman who took care of him.

Elderly woman who was murdered while celebrating her 90th birthday (Photo: Courtesy of CyberCuba)

Naira reveals that on the day of the crime, the woman who was in charge of the old woman came to know at a certain moment that he was sitting on top of the old woman and beating her. In the middle of the situation, a neighbor tried to intervene by jumping over the fence as the entrance gates to the portal were locked. However, the alleged assailant pulled out a knife and threatened her to leave.

The girl says even the police found it difficult to control him as he is a martial arts expert.

“My grandmother was a 92-year-old woman, bedridden, with hip problems, defenseless, very thin and tired from years, someone we all remember as very loving, educated, modest, loving with everyone”Naira, who says Sanchez Piñera found police the gloves he wore to strangle his mother-in-law, but left her alive when he beat her.

An elderly woman brutally murdered by her son-in-law in Havana (Photo: Courtesy of CyberCuba)

The girl insists that the physical abuse was such that the word “torture” appears in the autopsy.

“He was out of control for months, he has imprisoned his son for the second time in a year. He was full of hatred for this, he threatened my mother many times. “He abused my mother,” added the girl, who revealed that while her mother was already in the United States, Rolando Sanchez sent messages speaking ill of her mother-in-law and also sent very specific threatening messages that her wife never believed. was not It will be carried out.

“He said he didn’t want my grandmother to talk to him, that she tired him out, that he wanted to be stuck in his room and no one would talk to him, that he was tired of my grandmother’s dog.”says Naira, who claims that in one of those messages she even made death threats against the dog, which the family believes she carried out, as the animal died a few days before the old woman.

Ariel Aranda, for her part, agreed to point out the statements Cybercuba That alleged murderer “I harbored hatred for a long time.”

“Rolando was never a kind person, but a psychopath who always had a murderer inside him, but who never dared to commit an act of such magnitude, that he had to hide under the influence of alcohol to do it. Because he lacked values, ” he said.

“He had been threatening his wife for more than two months with the same act of killing her mother-in-law’s dog, which he did by drinking poison because he is a doctor and had access to it, and then told her that he would also kill her mother-in-law.”Added aerial castor.

“Anybody can be a bad guy, but it takes a long way to get there. He deserves the worst in this life, rotting in prison or suffering pain and suffering death. Share the truth so that this goes viral and justice is done,” concluded Ariel Aranda, a request that is perfectly in line with the one started by Naira Aranda through her Facebook profile.

The family demands justice from the authorities and that the image that Rolando Sánchez Piñera has among his friends, colleagues and patients be tarnished once and for all.

“I thought I would meet him soon. He was happy to meet his second granddaughter. He took that possibility away from us. I knew that one day she would be gone and rest in peace to be reunited with my grandfather, but I never imagined that her life would be taken from her in such a cruel way. There is no peace, no rest in the darkness of loss. My grandmother, the very essence of tenderness and kindness, became a cruel victim of violence, taken from us in the most merciless way, a light cruelly extinguished, leaving us in deep pain, with every memory like a thorn in the heart,” wrote Naira Aranda with her shocking video.

Until this note closes, there is no evidence that the official media echoed this brutal crime, which adds to the rising wave of violence afflicting Cuban society, but which in this case takes on a special nuance due to the characteristics of the perpetrator. Victims and the relationship that unites them.

First-degree Specialist in Cardiology and Master in Medical Emergency, as well as Second-level Echocardiographer New York Hard AssociationAn interview with Rolando Sánchez Piñero was published in January last year Central American and Caribbean digital newspaper He connected him with the National Center for Minimal Access Surgery in Cuba and underlined his qualities as a great professional in his specialty.