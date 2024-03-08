“Disturbing images”: Madeline Soto’s stepfather may have sexually abused her since she was 11

Evidence seized by authorities in Florida suggests that Madeline Soto, the missing minor who was found dead five days later, may have been sexually abused by her stepfather for years.

Via El Diario NY

Court documents cited this week by WESH show the suspect in the 13-year-old’s death abused her for at least two years.

Early in the investigation, agents theorized that Stephen Stearns began abusing the girl when she was 12 years old. However, a new criminal complaint shows that the boss allegedly started earlier.

The death of the teenager is under investigation. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office indicated that officers found disturbing images on the man’s cell phone.

Some of these were from August 2022, when Madeline was 11 years old.

Documents kept by the Kissimmee Police Department say Soto was the victim of a sexual assault, and evidence suggests Stearns is responsible.

Alleged abuse was reported in the home that Soto, her mother and the man shared. Stearns was the boyfriend of Soto’s mother.

At this time, the alleged abuser remains in custody in the Osceola County Jail on charges of sexual assault and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Stearns was arrested last week.

The man, who appeared in court for the first time on Saturday, has not been formally charged in the girl’s death.

