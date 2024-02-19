Patrolman dies after accident on Malecón in Havana

a A Cuban police officer was killed in a traffic accident this Sunday Born in Havana.

The incident took place at the corner of Popular Malecón and G Avenue, in El Vedado.

According to witnesses, the The victim was a young driver of a patrol car. your mate, Another young agent suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

till now The circumstances of the accident are not known.

The news of the police officer’s death was reported by a member of the Facebook group “Bus and truck accidents for more experience and fewer victims!”, but the post has since been deleted.

Internet user Jesús Manuel Ibáñez Suarez was one of those who passed by the site and according to what he said the police did not let him in, much less take photos.

“Also covers petrol“, said.

For his part, Deron Valladares stated that he helped overcome it The patrol car driver who was trapped inside And finally he died on the spot.

“The other boy was fine, just a blow to the head,” he said.

“In fact, he stayed at the scene until the doctor came to check his wounds but he’s fine,” he added in another post.

Another accident took place in Granma on Saturday night, where A The truck fell off the bridge, an incident in which seven were injured, three of them critically.

The incident took place on the Masso-Las Mercedes highway, in the municipality of Bartolome Masso, specifically at the Río Yarra Bridge.

to 10:00 a.m. this Sunday No deaths were reported.

last tuesday, Two modern cars collide on the Malekan, near the United States Embassy In Havana, a hot spot for traffic accidents on that central avenue of the capital.

Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage, according to photos and videos posted on Facebook.

“The ease of speed, slippery pavement, vehicle conditions, and early morning Friday through Sunday illegal runners in that stretch actually prefer to run from the Fifth Avenue Tunnel exit to that location or toward the G roundabout and pier and turn.” noted an Internet user.