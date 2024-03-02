The European Union opposes any extension of President Mackie Sale’s mandate

The European Union (EU) has been following the events in Senegal with attention and concern since the announcement of the postponement of the presidential election.

The European Union deployed an election observation mission in early February SenegaL. She now believes that Mackie Saul’s commitments must be respected not to go beyond the end of his mandate.

European External Action Service Spokesperson Nabila Masrali, European diplomat, joined by Pierre Benazet : ” The European Union refers to the decision of the Constitutional Council of Senegal which asks the authorities to organize presidential elections as soon as possible, taking into account the fact that presidential elections cannot be postponed beyond the duration of the presidential term.

“ Respect the legitimate aspirations of citizens »

” The European Union welcomes the confirmation by President Mackie Sale that he will step down on 2 April at the end of his mandate, and we also note the confirmation by the Constitutional Council of the list of candidates for the presidential election. But the European Union reiterates its call on the Senegalese authorities to respect the legitimate aspirations of citizens and all active forces in the nation to preserve democracy, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. The European Union calls for any demonstrations to remain peaceful. »

