Emmanuel Macron “strongly condemns the terrorist attack” claimed by the Islamic State group, which killed more than 60 people

Many countries condemned the attack, with Paris condemning the “heinous acts”.

As the European Union calls itself “Shocked and Disappointed” then’“terrorist attack” At a concert hall in Moscow this Friday evening, many countries reacted to the shooting that killed at least 40 people and injured more than a hundred.

France condemned “Heinous Acts” And demanded to shed all light on the attack. “The images reaching us from Moscow are terrible”The Ministry of External Affairs responded In a message posted on. “Our thoughts are with the victims and the injured and the Russian people”.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni expressed “Strong and complete condemnation of his government in the face of this heinous act of terrorism” It was conducted in Moscow on Friday. “The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable”.She expressed her feelings in a brief press release “Full solidarity with the affected and the families of the victims”.

Spain is “shocked” Calling an attack “Condemn all forms of violence”. “Our solidarity goes out to the victims, their families and the Russian people”Ministry of External Affairs said on X.

Washington is “In Thoughts with Victims of Terror Attacks” For his part, the White House spokesman said.

