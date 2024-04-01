Hamas apologizes for the suffering of Palestinians

– / AFP – / AFP In a message published on March 31, Hamas apologized for the suffering of Palestinians due to the conflict against Israel (pictorial photo taken in Gaza City on March 31).

Israel-Hamas War – It’s a message of thanks, but by no means abandonment. For the first time since the start of the conflict that began with the deadly October 7 attack against Israel, Hamas presented in a press release broadcast on the Telegram messaging system on the evening of Sunday March 31, its “ apology » For the suffering caused by the war to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Islamist movement specifically apologizes for the hardships caused by the war against the Israeli army. But he reiterates his desire to continue the war to pass, which, according to him, should make it possible to achieve it. Victory and freedom » Of the Palestinians. It also addresses ” A message of thanks to the people of the Gaza Strip » whom he recognizes » tiredness “

In its press release, the movement emphasizes the measures it says it has tried to reduce hardships, particularly ” Price control “within the limits of his abilities” Looking at the ongoing attack “

Threats of famine and bombing

As the main topic for the local population, afraid of famine and constantly bombarded by the Hebrew state, which is daily life in the midst of war, Hamas also ensures an exchange with “. All components » From Gazan Company. He specifically mentioned other armed movements, “ Popular Committees “and” families » and says he works here Resolving business related issues “

And for good reason: humanitarian needs are immense in the region, already weakened by the Israeli blockade imposed since 2006, poverty and unemployment before the war. Aid is pouring in, and most of the population has been displaced in the southern part, around Rafah, near the closed Egyptian border.

The city, which had fewer than 300,000 residents before the war, is now home to more than a million, according to UN estimates.

In recent months, various Hamas figures, such as the former head of Hamas’ political bureau, Khaled Machal, speculated that ” Sacrifice » were required for liberation » Of the Palestinians. According to a recent report by the Islamist movement, more than 32,000 Gazans have been killed by Israeli attacks since the beginning of the conflict.

