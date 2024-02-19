Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: PSG decided for Mbappé’s friend

Published on February 18, 2024 at 11:30 pm



This Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé announced to PSG president Nasser El-Khelafi that he will leave the club at the end of the season. If nothing is decided yet, Mbappé should probably play for Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Spanish club will also follow Achraf Hakimi’s profile, while the Parisian club are very adamant about the Moroccan.

End of season PSG Must be special. And for good reason, this week, the Parisian club’s management as well as the players were informed of the departure. Kylian Mbappé. At the end of his contract next June, Bondinois has decided to pack up after seven seasons under Parisian colours. But Kylian Mbappé might not be the only star to leave PSG In the coming months.

Hakimi with Mbappé at Real Madrid?

According to the latest indiscretion of Sports Zone Achraf Hakimi wants to leave PSG. Crucial information for the rest of the Parisian transfer window, which could lose the new centerpiece of its personnel. In addition, the media already confirmed in June 2023 that the Moroccan capital wants to leave the club, for which Paris strongly opposed. Sports Zone This Sunday adds thatAcharaf Hakimitoo close Kylian Mbappé On a daily basis, the person is followed by two European leaders Manchester City And Real Madrid.

PSG does not want to part with the Moroccan