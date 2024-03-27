The day Penelope Cruz had to do Salma Hayek’s hair and makeup in the dark for the premiere

In an interview with the Spanish edition of shePenelope Cruz looks back on the moment she improvised as a hairdresser and makeup artist for her colleague.

If she did not have a career in cinema, Penelope Cruz could have become a hairdresser. Proof, actress of Ferrari She has successfully used her talent on her friend Salma Hayek, as she reveals in an interview with the magazine. she Published this Wednesday March 20 in Spanish. Indeed, he has a co-star in the film Bandidas Unforeseen circumstances would have completely surrendered her beauty. “Once my friend Salma (Hayek) said to me: ‘There’s a power outage at home, the makeup artist and hair stylist can’t come, and I have a preview. I want you to come and do my hair and make-up.’ And I (say), “Come on, let’s try”. We did it with candles, and it didn’t turn out bad!” he recalls with a laugh.

Like mother like daughter

A passion for aesthetics and skills that the Lancôme muse must have developed in her childhood, thanks to her mother. “I spent a lot of time at the salon where she worked, because it wasn’t just a hair salon: we also did manicures, pedicures, waxing… My sister (Monica Cruz) and I, Pili and Millie (a ) a pair of Spanish comic actresses made up of twins, editor’s note), went to eat there every day and, after school, we came back,” she says. “There, we saw the work of my mother and her colleagues and the kind of therapy between them and the customers. We watched a lot of the two of them as the session was made. They weren’t just going to change their appearance, it was a kind of confession.”

This “therapeutic” dimension of aesthetics piques the curiosity of young Penelope, who acquires new skills. “I pretended to study, but actually I was watching all these scenes. And one thing I realized there was that the goal of these women, rather than looking beautiful, was to take time for themselves, a self-care ritual,” she continues, “somehow, with everything we see. Over the years, curl, dry, cut, straight or curl, we’ve learned to do it too.” We’ll gladly hand our hair over to her.

