At 66, Sharon Stone embraces her gray hair on the red carpet

A passionate defender of natural aging, the actress casino Showed off her gray roots at an award ceremony.

Like Katie Holmes, Salma Hayek and Melanie Laurent, Sharon Stone is one of those rare actresses who embraces her white hair in the light of day. She proved once again that color is not a necessary step in a hair routine at the Glad Media Awards evening held in Los Angeles on Thursday March 14. Indeed, white and silver strands blend into her blonde hair and dot her short cut.

Aging without filters

This actress is not the first time casino Presents oneself naturally in public. Accustomed to reveal herself as she is on social networks, she never hesitates without makeup, sometimes in a bikini and without retouching in front of her millions of subscribed Internet users. Off screen, she also posed in front of the glare of photographers with her white hair during an award ceremony during Milan Fashion Week last year.

Comfortable in her skin at 66, Sharon Stone says she doesn’t want to chase eternal youth. She also slammed people who deny age, calling them “ungrateful” and “stupid” in a magazine interview. Time Published on 26 January.