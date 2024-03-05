The cross of the Dom des Invalides was replaced by an arrow on the official poster

On social networks, Internet users denounce the “invisibility” of French identity.

As clever as they are, the two official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, unveiled on Monday March 4, are causing controversy.

“We will consider their desire to erase any trace of Christianity”, “They dared”, “Shame on our country”It is possible to read, confused. “No French flag is visible. The invisibility of our identity is an unacceptable fault. Vocism must be relentlessly fought everywhere”, criticizes RN Deputy Nicolas Maronet for his part. While MEP Gilbert Collard points out “Act of Traitors Convicted of Fundamental Rejection of France”.

“There are so many things to see”

The work, created by designer Ugo Gattoni, is full of details. “You have to find mascots, find flame carriers, find discipline… there are so many things to find. It is a poster that is highly symbolic, which tells a lot about the Paris 2024 project, starting from Belém that will bring the Olympic torch to Marseille.Explained to the artist Figaro This Monday, during the presentation of his posters. Along with the Marseille Marina, the venue for sailing competitions.”

Many monuments are represented there: “The Banque Popular in Le Claque, there’s the Eiffel Tower, the Stade de France, all the new sports: break dancing on the roof of the Stade de France, skateboarding, BMX, climbing… there o fun in Tahiti with surfers at Teehupo’. But there is also Stoke Mandeville, the origin of Paralympism which is on an island as it is in England. There are also many monuments, whether it is the Arc-de-Triumphe, the Grand Palace, the Concorde, the Trocadero, the Invalides… It is a pharaonic project.”

was contacted by Le FigaroUgo Gattoni and the Olympic Organizing Committee have not yet responded to our requests.