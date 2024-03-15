2 very strong picks in OL’s 11!

Olympique Lyonnais travel to Toulouse this Friday for Matchday 26 of Ligue 1 (9pm). Here is the expected line-up for OL.

It is with great caution that Pierre Sage approaches OL’s trip to Toulouse this Friday evening (9pm kick-off). Despite the overall positive spiral, his team had a good reminder against Lens (0-3) before recovering against Lorient (2-0).

“It will be different to the match against Lorient, because Toulouse is a team that focuses more on vertical play, warned Pierre Sage. They have changed their style of play and are getting very good results. It is up to us to manage this aspect well. We will try to reproduce the same approach as Lorient to stop them from playing. »

OL finds his mentor

Which starts with eleven? If uncertainty revolves around Said Benrahma’s physical condition, Olympique Lyonnais have good news with the return of Alexandre Lacazette. Les Gons’ top scorer is also its technical leader and providential man, as he has shown since the start of the calendar year.

Lacazette is expected to line up from the start. Cherky, on the other hand, should still start on the bench. The Aspire international is going through a delicate period, and his situation is not without consequence as his coach Thierry Henry has not called him up for the upcoming Blues gathering.

Expected composition for Lyon : Lopes – Maitland-Niles, O’Brien, Caleta-Carr, Tagliafico – Caquet, Matic, Tolisso – Numah, Lacazette (c), Fofana.