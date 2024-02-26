Here’s their expiration date and how to get them back

A restaurant voucher is a social benefit offered by employers to employees. It allows you to partially or fully pay the cost of the meal. Still available in paper version, the pass will be fully dematerialized in 2026. Its digital version is already available and offers many advantages.

Total dematerialization in 2026?

Despite controversial opinions, dematerialization of restaurant tickets is retained. This small piece of paper will, by 2026, be replaced by a virtual ticket, map or mobile app. A step taken with the aim of simplifying the management of this social benefit for businesses. but for ” Make it less expensive for the restaurant ”, according to minister representative Olivia Gregoire.

As a reminder, a restaurant voucher is an employer-offered pass that pays for part or all of an employee’s meal. However, this is in no way an obligation for companies. Regarding the amount of this assistance, it is up to the employer to ensure that they respect the employer contribution ceiling of 7.18 euros in order to benefit from the tax exemption. The total price of a restaurant ticket should vary between 11.97 euros and 14.36 euros.

Remember, moreover, that payment by restaurant voucher is limited to 25 euros. Likewise, the restaurant may not provide employees with changes in payment status through paper receipts. For example, if the bill is 15 euros and the employee has two tickets of 10 euros, he cannot collect the remaining 5 euros. However, with an electronic ticket, or using a mobile app, it is possible to pay the exact amount of your bill. A significant benefit that adds to the long list of benefits offered by dematerialized restaurant vouchers.

What to do with expired restaurant tickets?

Additionally, it is important to note that restaurant vouchers have an expiry date. Generally, these titles are valid during the year of their issue, but also at the beginning of the following year. This year, the validity of the 2023 paper has been extended till the end of February. Consequently, employees must use their 2023 titles before March 1, because, after this date, they will no longer be valid.

Additionally, your employer may be asked to exchange expired restaurant vouchers with valid vouchers. This exchange must be done within 15 days of the closing date. Note that expired restaurant vouchers can also be used as donations to charitable organizations.