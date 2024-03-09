The concept of trust highlighted in the GTA 6 trailer will hint at the story’s proceedings

Last year ended with the GTA 6 trailer, 2024 opens, players have only one thing on their minds: learning more. But, the trailer still has items in stock.

2024 will be the year of Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth or even Star Wars Outlaws… but, apparently, it will also be the year of GTA 6’s second trailer. Yes, after the first preview released last December, “the most anticipated game of the decade” should be revealed more in the next twelve months. According to some, this blessed day may even occur in “September” (according to a systematic analysis of the title artwork). waiting for, Other content appears to be in stock only in official images. Recently, the Gamerant site focused on one detail in particular, the passage where Lucia and Jason repeat the word “trust” to each other.

Trust me, don’t lose your cool

Remember: in the trailer – very precisely at 1 minute 13 – the two protagonists of GTA 6 talk in a hotel room. Installed on “Jason” (his first name has not yet been made official), Lucia sends a word to her colleague, “Trust?” (in French, “You trust me”). What does the man answer? faith, to accept his spouse’s request. As a reminder, various GTA 6 leaks depict Lucia and Jason as a “Bonnie and Clyde” couple between crimes and love. Even if things get out of hand, this exchange can be a way to strengthen their trust.

But for Gamerant, it goes further. In an article published on January 9, 2023, the exclusive site writes that This scene suggests that trust is a “mechanic” in Rockstar’s game! “This is likely to have a big impact on the ending of Lucia’s story”, we can read… “Like GTA 5, this episode will probably present different endings depending on the player’s choice. Keeping trust strong between two characters will mean a better ending, while breaking that trust in various ways will have the opposite effect.” Gamerant also adds that “Lucia and Jason could break up or even betray each other.” For the time being, Rockstar has not made such a formality symptom, but the leaks talk about the romance system. What would love be without trust?