Get the Lina Brulee skin in Fortnite now for free! Click to learn how!

Are you passionate about video games and pop culture? Then you’ll surely be happy to know that Epic Games is currently offering Lee’s Scorch skin to everyone who can get it with their subscription from the PlayStation Store. To get this skin, just go to the PlayStation Store and get the ‘Wheels Pack’ for free if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. This pack includes Lee’s Scorch Skin, Gas Up Pack Backpack, and Lego Style Skin. Once added to your account, you can keep the skin even if you cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription. To do this, you’ll need to make sure your Epic Games account is linked to your PlayStation account and that you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. You will then need to follow the connection steps on the Epic Games website to link the two accounts. Remember to check that all your information is correct, and if you don’t see skins added to your account after a while, don’t hesitate to contact Epic Games Support. Once you get the skin, you can also cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription. So don’t wait any longer and start the adventure to get Lee’s Scorch skin in Fortnite!

