The Complete Relationship Timeline of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t the only famous couple making headlines lately. Hailee Steinfeld and NFL quarterback Josh Allen have also been in the news for their relationship over the past year. Let’s take a closer look at their relationship timeline.

May 25, 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld enjoy their first date night in NYC

During this time frame, there were strong rumors that Josh Allen broke up with Brittany Williams. Who is Brittany Williams? She is Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend. Amidst rumors of a breakup with Brittany Williams, Josh Allen was spotted with Hailee Steinfeld for the first time.

The New York Post shared pictures of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld getting out of a black SUV. The two were snapped by paparazzi in New York City, apparently, going on a dinner date on Thursday night. Josh wore a white T-shirt, and Hale joined the star quarterback in her white blazer.

May 27, 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld go on another date in NYC

About two days after their dinner date in New York City, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld went on another date in the Big Apple. This time both were not alone but with two other people. Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen both wore black outfits and looked ravishingly cute together.

Josh Allen wore a black t-shirt, while the Bumblebee actor decided to show off his style in a black mini dress with matching high-heeled boots. She completed her look with a stylish long black coat. The famous pair enjoyed a reminiscing night out of their previous date in NYC.

May 31, 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld enjoy sushi together

The couple spent a lot of time in NYC. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted together once again, this time at a sushi spot called Sushi By Bow. Restaurant owner Michael Sinenski took some photos with them and shared them on his Facebook page. The pictures quickly went viral.

In one picture, we can also see Josh Allen’s arm around Hailee Steinfeld, as the couple posed with a chef. “More fans of el chapo @chefsergio_nyc. Thank you Bill Josh Allen for always stopping by when in town and loving Sushi By Bow,” the restaurant’s founder wrote in the caption of his Facebook post.

August 3, 2023: Josh Allen addresses his concerns about paparazzi crossing certain lines

Josh Allen appeared on the podcast Pardon My Tech and shared some interesting thoughts. The Bills quarterback was questioned about the buzz surrounding his personal life, particularly rumors that he had kissed his girlfriend. How does he really feel about all the online chatter regarding his relationship?

“The fact that anyone cares about that still blows my mind,” Josh Allen shared his opinion. Moving on to the podcast, he also revealed that he’s tired of photographers being aggressive when trying to capture the two together. According to the Bills’ quarterback, it just made the celebrity couple “insecure.”

October 2, 2023: Hailee Steinfeld steps out with Josh Allen’s mother

Hailee Steinfeld went shopping with Josh Allen’s mother Levon. The two went to the Level Up Buffalo store in East Aurora. The mother of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen posed with shop owner Lindsay Vega, who later posted the picture on her Instagram. The mom-GF duo got themselves some Bill goodies.

October 12, 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld await NHL season opener

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made their first public appearance as a couple during a hockey game. Both celebrated the start of the 2023 NHL season with a game between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabers at the KeyBank Center in New York.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were seen enjoying the game from the stadium’s VIP suite. It comes as an obvious move as they wanted to avoid the public eye as much as possible. The Rangers won the season opener 5-1.

January 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld hints at romance with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld attended the Golden Globes awards show on January 7 and was asked about her relationship with Josh Allen. A reporter looked at him holding a Buffalo Bills jersey. She looked at him and replied, “Very well.” Before taking another step forward, she turned around and said, “Wrong number though!”.

On the red carpet, Hailee Steinfeld faced an incident where she was indirectly questioned about her romance with Josh Allen. But this time, she might just confess. “What about a sporty man?” asked an interviewer. “Listen, what isn’t it? Come now,” she replied. If it’s not just a hint.

January 29, 2024: Josh Allen spends a little my time With Hailee Steinfeld

A week after the Buffalo Bills’ AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted driving around Laguna Niguel in their vehicle. The loss hit the Buffalo Bills hard, and Josh Allen definitely needed a break from the game. Hailee Steinfeld was there to support him through the tough times.

February 10, 2024: Josh Allen hints at tagging Hailee Steinfeld at Oscars 2024

Take a look at Josh Allen Above and Adams Show by celebrity sportscaster Kay Adams. During his time there, Josh talked about many things. One interesting revelation he made was what he will be wearing during the Oscars considering he will be with his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.