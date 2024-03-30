The city of Miami faces a dual threat: rising sea levels and sinking

Research seeks to better understand subsidence to address climate change (Niceon Hughes/Getty Images)

South Florida faces a dual challenge in terms of flood risk: Land subsidence and sea level rise are increasing threats to the region, According to recent research. Studies show that by mid-century, Miami could see nearly 80,000 properties flooded, with multi-million-dollar damages associated. Like the media Miami Herald And Las Americas newspaperResearched on it.

Although sea level rise is an obvious concern, land subsidence is also playing a significant role in the flood picture in South Florida. Virginia Tech Associate Professor Manochehar Shirzai He pointed out in a conversation with Miami Herald By 2050 coastal threats are likely to be greater from land subsidence than sea level rise. This perspective highlights the importance of addressing both risks comprehensively in adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Local research supports these claims, showing places along the Florida coast that have lost elevation, particularly on barrier islands. Although the decline may be small, it is a factor that cannot be ignored, especially in areas where new construction is concentrated.

Researchers emphasize the importance of considering land subsidence along with sea level rise for effective adaptation in South Florida (Getty Images)

Shimon Vodovinsky, professor of geophysics at Florida International University observed that land subsidence is mainly located around new constructions and is related to soil compaction during the construction process, viz. Miami Herald. Although this phenomenon may be insignificant compared to sea level rise, it is a critical aspect to consider in climate change and coastal resilience planning.

In his 2020 study, Wdowinski compared Miami Beach to Norfolk, Virginia and found that Miami Beach experienced very limited declines overall. Moreover, this phenomenon occurs in certain areas and is usually associated with the construction of new buildings. For example, he pointed out that The Champlain Towers condo building in Surfside experienced subsidence at a rate of 2 millimeters per year between 1993 and 1997.About the width of two credit cards stacked on top of each other.

Local investigations of subsidence in South Florida have revealed the presence of points along the coast that are lower in elevation than they were decades ago. This phenomenon is particularly significant on barrier islands, according to Wdowinski, who has published multiple articles on subsidence. However, this reduction in height is minimal.

Soil under new construction in South Florida shows significant decline (Getty Images)

For this reason, Wdowinski is seeking larger grants and conducting more research addressing the phenomenon across the state.. Acknowledging that subsidence is a major challenge on the Gulf Coast, he also underscores the importance of considering all available information when planning strategies to address climate change. “It is a factor. It is not the most significant. But still, it would be helpful if we could control it better,” he said.

South Florida faces a future of more frequent and severe flooding due to a combination of factors, including continued subsidence, sea-level rise and other events such as rising groundwater levels and intense storms. It is imperative that coastal communities understand and proactively address these challenges to ensure their resilience and adaptation to upcoming climate changes.