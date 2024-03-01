Giovanni Rodriguez Admits He Killed the “Golden Prosecutor”
statement
New York, United States.- Giovanni RodriguezIn the trial of Juan Orlando Hernandez, a prosecutor’s office witness confessed that he killed Orlan Chavez, better known as the “Golden Prosecutor”.
Prosecutor’s Office: Did you plead guilty to a cooperation agreement?
Giovanni: Yes.
Prosecutor’s Office: Did you confess to murder?
Giovanni: Yes, Orlan Chavez. He was a drug prosecutor. I was checking on one of my cousins. I found people to kill him.
The crime against the complainant occurred on April 18, 2013 at around 8:15 pm, when he returned from teaching at the Faculty of Law of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in a Mazda vehicle BT-50.
He was stopped 60 meters from the Juan Ramon Molina Bridge by two men, who opened fire on him without saying a word.
The crime against the complainant occurred on April 18, 2013 at around 8:15 pm, when he returned from teaching at the Faculty of Law of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in a Mazda vehicle BT-50.
He was stopped 60 meters from the Juan Ramon Molina Bridge by two men, who opened fire on him without saying a word.
He died in just eight minutes, as certified by a Public Ministry expert who was in charge of analyzing the security camera video of the Suyapa Boulevard route from UNAH to the Tiburcio Carrías Andino National Stadium.
The “Golden Prosecutor” was a leading professional who promoted laws against organized crime and money laundering.
At the time, he was the Coordinator of the Anti-Money Laundering Unit of the Property Deprivation Prosecutor’s Office.
The cases he handled and prosecuted earned him the nickname by which he is still remembered.
He was originally from Salama, Olancho and was 52 years old at the time of his death.
Despite financial constraints, he graduated from UNAH with honors in legal and social sciences.
In addition, he also obtained a postgraduate degree in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure from UNAH. He placed first in the Criminal Investigation School of the National Police Academy of the Republic of Guatemala in the 12th grade.
He also participated in the drafting and discussion of the law against the crime of money laundering (Decree 45-2002) and drafted the regulations of the Administrative Office of Forfeited Assets (OABI).
He also drafted legislation against terrorist financing; In 2001, he promoted a draft decree presented to the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) regarding the number of itinerant judges to try crimes related to organized crime.