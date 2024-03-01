Giovanni Rodriguez Admits He Killed the “Golden Prosecutor”

statement

New York, United States.- Giovanni RodriguezIn the trial of Juan Orlando Hernandez, a prosecutor’s office witness confessed that he killed Orlan Chavez, better known as the “Golden Prosecutor”. Prosecutor’s Office: Did you plead guilty to a cooperation agreement?

Giovanni: Yes.

Prosecutor’s Office: Did you confess to murder?

Giovanni: Yes, Orlan Chavez. He was a drug prosecutor. I was checking on one of my cousins. I found people to kill him.

The crime against the complainant occurred on April 18, 2013 at around 8:15 pm, when he returned from teaching at the Faculty of Law of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in a Mazda vehicle BT-50. He was stopped 60 meters from the Juan Ramon Molina Bridge by two men, who opened fire on him without saying a word. The crime against the complainant occurred on April 18, 2013 at around 8:15 pm, when he returned from teaching at the Faculty of Law of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in a Mazda vehicle BT-50. He was stopped 60 meters from the Juan Ramon Molina Bridge by two men, who opened fire on him without saying a word. He died in just eight minutes, as certified by a Public Ministry expert who was in charge of analyzing the security camera video of the Suyapa Boulevard route from UNAH to the Tiburcio Carrías Andino National Stadium.