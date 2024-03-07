The CEO of SNCF examines the failures of some Intercites

For too long, we have favored the TGV to the detriment of intercity and daily trains.

PASCAL LACHENAUD / AFP



Some main lines other than the TGV, such as Paris-Clermont-Ferrand, are suffering because they were not renovated in time enough.

It was a lot of events. On Friday January 19, 700 passengers aboard the Paris-Clermont-Ferrand Intercites at 7:57 pm were due to arrive in the Auvergne capital at 10:31 pm. Instead, they spent a difficult night on the train to reach their destination at 6 am. without heat or light. Locomotive breaks down in Nogent-sur-Varnisson (Loiret). They barely received the distribution of survival blankets provided by the Red Cross. Enough to reinforce the image of the cursed line for Paris-Clermont: canceled, canceled or delayed trains, the 1.8 million annual passengers who take intersits on this route never stop accumulating mishaps. "I am not proud of this service. If we had invested on this line ten or fifteen years ago, we would not have had this kind of problem», Jean-Pierre Ferrandou, CEO of SNCF, interviewed in the National Assembly on Wednesday morning. But, at that time, there was only enough for the entire TGV. To put Strasbourg…

