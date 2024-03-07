Business

The CEO of SNCF examines the failures of some Intercites

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

For too long, we have favored the TGV to the detriment of intercity and daily trains.
PASCAL LACHENAUD / AFP

Some main lines other than the TGV, such as Paris-Clermont-Ferrand, are suffering because they were not renovated in time enough.

It was a lot of events. On Friday January 19, 700 passengers aboard the Paris-Clermont-Ferrand Intercites at 7:57 pm were due to arrive in the Auvergne capital at 10:31 pm. Instead, they spent a difficult night on the train to reach their destination at 6 am. without heat or light. Locomotive breaks down in Nogent-sur-Varnisson (Loiret). They barely received the distribution of survival blankets provided by the Red Cross. Enough to reinforce the image of the cursed line for Paris-Clermont: canceled, canceled or delayed trains, the 1.8 million annual passengers who take intersits on this route never stop accumulating mishaps.

I am not proud of this service. If we had invested on this line ten or fifteen years ago, we would not have had this kind of problem», Jean-Pierre Ferrandou, CEO of SNCF, interviewed in the National Assembly on Wednesday morning. But, at that time, there was only enough for the entire TGV. To put Strasbourg…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 81% left to find.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Maisons du Monde has the perfect piece of furniture to save space and store all your belongings – the tuxboard

4 weeks ago

Get this Parkside belt and disc sander for less than 100 euros!

February 2, 2024

He won 178,367 euros in the lottery and decided to give part of his winnings to the employees of Tabac Press.

2 weeks ago

“I loved Knorr”, “Before Magnum it meant big”… Why Intermarch was taken to court by Unilever

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button