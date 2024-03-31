“Wrenches under the floor”, “handles missing”… Ryanair confronts its own Boeing aircraft supplier

The CEO of an Irish low-cost airline has admitted that American manufacturer Boeing was not careful “about the details” of the planes it delivers.

While the boss of American manufacturer Boeing will leave his position at the end of 2024, amid upheaval after a succession of quality and safety problems with its planes, Irish company Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has not. Again, also participated in preventing his downfall. A few months after revealing at a press conference that he had found a wrench under the floor of a new plane he had just acquired, the colorful boss of the famous low-cost airline has just admitted that he was there. “Quality Problems at Boeing”.

“In 2022 and 2023, we found small things, such as missing wrenches or, in other cases, seat handles. Defects of this Order”He said in an interview with CNN on March 20. “But nothing serious or major”He added, while assuring that it was not “It is not acceptable that the planes delivered are not 100% perfect”. And to avoid any disappointment, Ryanair’s CEO makes sure that his engineers pass in order “48 Hours Inspects New Aircraft” Received by his company in Dublin.

Changes described as“Indispensable”

How is it that the businessman – who can boast of being at the head of the leading European carrier and the third in the world in terms of passengers – attacked his long-time partner like this? Because Ryanair not only flies Boeing planes, it is also one of the American manufacturer’s biggest customers. This is not the first time Michael O’Leary has raised concerns about a supplier he trusts “Unacceptable Post-Covid Quality Control”and recently also described as“Indispensable” Next changes in the group.

Meanwhile, the latter wants to reassure the more than 180 million passengers who have trusted it in 2023 – double that of easyJet – by promising tighter controls. “We are not ready to put the aircraft into service with Ryanair until we are fully satisfied that everything is in place and everything is working.”He eventually told CNN, revealing that he was “Every day in contact with them” And says it fully convinces Boeing “Every day is getting better”.

Work on Bruno Le Mare

For its part, Boeing was quick to respond to Michael O’Leary’s revelations, in an interview with American website Business Insider. “We are focused on strengthening quality throughout our manufacturing system and taking the time necessary to deliver high-quality aircraft that meet all regulatory requirements”, defended the group’s spokesperson when questioned on the subject. Has war been declared between the two factions? Not least, even if Boeing’s delivery delays cost Ryanair dearly. Due to manufacturer safety concerns, the Irish company will receive only 40 of the 57 aircraft expected by the end of June. This will result in a reduction of around ten flight lines for the months of July, August and September.

And in a testament to his loyalty to Boeing, Ryanair’s CEO didn’t hesitate to poke fun at Bruno Le Maire, when he said that he “Now prefers flying Airbus to flying Boeing”. “My family also worries about me”, said the French Minister of Economy and Finance. A short sentence, undoubtedly marked by cynicism, which did not escape the Irish boss, who decided “stupid” Minister’s opinion. was his comment “stupid and inept”An interview with Politico confronts Michael O’Leary, who compares the French minister’s exit to Donald Trump’s. “We live in a world where we promote free speech, and Donald Trump talks nonsense. Bruno Le Maire does the same.