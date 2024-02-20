The Epic Games Store will make its big return to iOS, thanks to Europe

This is the end of a 4 year long battle. In a few months, the Epic Games Store will once again have its iOS app. The news was announced later this week, without giving a specific date. For the moment, only Europe will be concerned, as this return will be under the sign of the DMA.

4 years ago, Fortnite and the entire Epic Games Store disappeared from the Apple ecosystem. In question, against a backdrop of very high commissions and abuse of dominant position on the App Store, the Cupertino company and Epic will be hampered in the coming years. Although the trial is long over, Apple has kept the door closed to its rival.

But Europe had to be involved. With the DMA’s application date fast approaching, and the App Store now considered a gatekeeper, Apple will have to make some concessions. The first is to allow other app stores to be installed on iOS. The second is to let Epic fall back on the operating system.

Fortnite will soon be playable on iPhone again

No date has been announced yet, but we can imagine that the return of the Epic Games Store will happen in the coming months, with the DMA taking effect in March. This is great news for Fortnite players (among others) who haven’t been able to access their accounts from an iPhone or iPad since 2020. For Apple, on the other hand, it’s a new hard blow from Europe, a company built around the notion of exclusivity.

“I’ll be the first to admit that Apple acted in good faith in the midst of our devastating antitrust battle, giving Epic Games Sweden AB a developer account to operate the Epic Games Store and Fortnite in Europe as part of the Digital Markets Act”, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic, responded to the news on X (Twitter). It is doubtful whether the rest of the world will be affected in the future.