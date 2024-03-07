The case of German studied by scientists – Liberation

A sixty-year-old man who deliberately received 217 doses of the Covid vaccine suffered no adverse effects, German researchers have concluded after a study. He is probably the most vaccinated man in history.

The immune system of this 62-year-old German from the central city of Magdeburg – whose identity has not been disclosed – is also fully functional, scientists from the Friedrich-Alexander Universities of Erlangen-Nuremberg and Erlangen observed in a study published this Monday. March 4 in the British Medical Journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The researchers explained that they learned about his case through press articles in 2022.

In 2022, the German press mentioned the case of a 60-year-old man from Magdeburg who was suspected of having collected around 90 anti-Covid vaccinations in order to collect the relevant certificates and resell them to repatriating parties. A judicial investigation was launched against the man for fraud charges, but no criminal action was taken, according to the study. The prosecution collected evidence of 130 vaccinations over 9 months, but the individual claimed to have received 217 injections of eight different anti-Covid vaccines, including all messenger RNA versions, over 29 months.

Extremely rare “hyper-vaccination”

When he was approached by scientists, he was curious about this extremely rare “Hyper-vaccination”The man showed himself “very interested” For the idea of ​​enlightening them through blood and saliva analysis, Kilian Schober, a virologist at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and co-author of the study, explained in a press release.

According to some scientific theories, over-vaccination makes immune cells less effective because they become accustomed to antibodies. According to researchers this was not the case for German. He has too “significantly higher concentration” According to the study, immune cells and antibodies against the Covid virus than a control group of three people who received the three recommended doses. No signs of fatigue and no side effects were experienced by this German after any of the 217 injections.

In this person who had never tested positive for Covid, the scientists found no traces of past infection with the virus. The authors of the study, however, emphasize that they do not condone hyper-vaccination, and urge us not to extrapolate from this singular case. Ketjan Ganty, an expert on the history of vaccines at King’s College London, who was not involved in the study, told AFP that she “Never heard of anyone getting more vaccine than this man”. Spyros Litras, a virologist at the University of Tokyo, also weighed in“This is definitely the most vaccinated person ever” And such a case will not happen again “in the near future”.